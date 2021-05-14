Objections over plans to expand Parade Tea Rooms in Southsea

A total of eight objections have been made against proposals to add a walk-in freezer and storage space to the Parade Tea Rooms in Western Parade.

If approved the extra 12 sq m of floor space will replace a flower bed near the entrance of the eatery.

In an objection, city councillor Linda Symes, said: 'I am mindful that we should support businesses as much as possible after the pandemic has had such a devastating effect, however this business has traded very successfully for the last few years with the footprint it has, and I see no reason why it would not continue to do so.

'This is creeping development and if this is granted, I am sure there will be more applications for alterations and more encroachment on the open space in the future.'

And Mr Crick of Western Parade said: 'This site was never suitable for the size of business the owner would like to run which has lead to repeated proposals to extend.'

He also had concerns about the removal of the plants that are in front of a memorial plaque for Rachel Lyons, who designed a mural that used to be painted on the building.

But owner Mark Hogan, who has run the tea rooms on the site for more than six years, said: ‘There’s no profit to be made from this, it just makes the company run better and more efficiently.

‘I have only got two under-counter freezers at the moment. So having the extension would mean we can reduce deliveries from six days a week to two or three.

‘And I have a van parked in the road that’s used for storage but that won't be needed any more.

‘With restrictions easing we have got pubs and restaurants nearby that are open late. We close at 5pm every day.’

He added that the plaque will be relocated on the building.

One supporting comment from a member of the public was submitted.

A decision on the plans will be made by the council at a future date.

