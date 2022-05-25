Sue Gray’s report into lockdown breaches at Downing Street was delayed after the Met Police launched its own investigation.
However now that all the fines have been issued, it can finally be published.
Read More
According to reports Boris Johnson is braced for more damaging criticism.
Sue Gray is expected to be highly critical of the culture in No 10 which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions over the course of 2020 and 2021.
The report is also expected to criticise Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, but he has made clear he will not be resigning and the Prime Minister will not sack him.
Following his receipt of her report – which he has pledged to publish in full – Mr Johnson will make a statement to MPs in the Commons.
Later on Wednesday, he will stage a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.
Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.
We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day as the Partygate report is released.
Live updates as Sue Gray’s Partygate report is released
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 14:19
- Report into Partygate to be released
- Comes after fines issued for Downing Street lockdown breaches
Hampshire MP ‘very unhappy about what went on at Downing Street '
Flick Drummond, MP for Meon Valley, said: ‘: I am very unhappy about what went on at Downing Street but there is very little direct criticism of the PM in the Gray report. ‘I am pleased Boris Johnson has taken full responsibility for what happened and he has apologised again, even though it is clear he only attended many of these gatherings for a short time at the start. The one he was fined for he knew nothing about until it happened, the report has concluded, and it lasted only nine minutes. ‘However, what occurred simply wasn’t good enough and I am pleased the Downing Street operation has now been substantially changed. This sort of behaviour from officials and the descriptions of raucous parties is unacceptable. I hope everyone has learned their lesson. ‘We now need to move on with the Prime Minister at the helm. There are many pressing issues to focus on both at home and abroad.’
Portsmouth City Council leader says PM’s behaviour is ‘appalling'
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council: ‘I’m horrified that when people couldn’t go and see their parents and loved ones in care homes or be with the family members as they died the prime minister and his mates were having parties. ‘His behaviour is appalling and he doesn’t deserve to remain as prime minister. He has tried every way to wriggle out of his responsibility. ‘It has been all about saying “the rules don’t apply to us even when we’re caught. We’re not like ordinary people, others might have restrictions but it doesn’t apply to us”. You can’t have governments like that. That’s the sort of government Putin has. I don’t think we can believe a word he says.’ He added: ‘The prime minister said no rules were broken. It is absolutely obvious that partying until 4am was clearly not allowed when we were all being told to stay at home for the good of the country to stop us spreading Covid. The prime minister lives in a flat at Number10. How can he not have known this was going on? ‘There is rot at the centre of our government and the stench of it is becoming really powerful.’
Boris Johnson fails to deny reports that he asked Sue Gray not to publish the report
HMS Prince of Wales captain caught up in Partygate hands over command
Royal Navy captain Steve Higham caught up in Downing Street fiasco hands over command of HMS Prince of Wales
PM is ‘confident with the changes’ now in place
Boris Johnson told MPs: “I am confident with the changes and new structures that are now in place, that we are humbled by the experience and we have learned our lesson.
“And I want to conclude by saying that I, I am humbled and I have learned a lesson and I want to conclude by saying that whatever the failings – of Number 10 and the Cabinet Office throughout this very difficult period, for which I take full responsibility.
“I continue to believe that the civil and advisers in question, hundreds of them, thousands of them, some of whom are the very people who’ve received fines, are good, hard working people, motivated by the highest calling to do the very best for our country and I will always be proud of what they achieved, including procuring essential life saving PPE, creating the biggest testing programme in Europe and helping to enable the development and distribution of the vaccine which got this country through the worst pandemic of a century.”
Boris Johnson claimed he ‘believed it was true’ to say no rules had been broken
Boris Johnson also told MPs: “I’m happy to set on the record now that when I came to this House and said, in all sincerity, that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it was what I believed to be true.
“It was certainly the case that when I was present at gatherings to wish staff a farewell, and the House will note that my attendance at these moments – brief as it was – has not been found to be outside the rules.
“But clearly this was not the case for some of those gatherings after I had left and at other gatherings when I was not even in the building.
“So I would like to correct the record, to take this opportunity, not in any sense to absolve myself of responsibility – which I take and have always taken – but simply to explain why I spoke as I did in this House.”
PM’s statement latest
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons: “But since these investigations have now come to an end, this is my first opportunity to set out some of the context and to explain both my understanding of what happened and also to explain what I had previously said to this House.
“And it’s important to set out that over a period of about 600 days, gatherings on a total of eight dates have been found to be in breach of the regulations in a building that is 5,300 metres square across five floors, excluding the flats.”
He added: “Hundreds of staff are entitled to work and in the Cabinet Office, which has thousands of officials, and now is the biggest it has been in any point in its 100-year history. That is itself one of the reasons why the Government is now looking for change and reform.
“Those staff working in Downing Street were permitted to continue attending their office for the purpose of work and the exemption under the regulations applied to their work because of the nature of their jobs, reporting directly to the Prime Minister.”
Boris Johnson told MPs: “I have been as surprised and disappointed as anyone else in this House as the revelations have unfolded and, frankly, I have been appalled by some of the behaviour, particularly in the treatment of the security and the cleaning staff.
“And I’d like to apologise to those members of staff and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to apologise to them as well.”
Referring to Sue Gray’s report, in which she said there had been “multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff”, Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Boris Johnson has turned Downing Street into a vomit-stained Bullingdon Club.
“The treatment and mockery doled out to cleaning and security staff that has now been exposed is beyond shameful.
“This Prime Minister has nothing but contempt for the people of this country.”
PM’s statement continues...
Boris Johnson said staff were working “extremely long hours” and “doing their best” to help the country in the pandemic, adding to MPs: “I appreciate this is no mitigation but it’s important to set out.”
He added: “I’m trying to set out the context, not to mitigate or to absolve myself in any way.
“The exemption under which they were present in Downing Street includes those circumstances where officials and advisers were leaving the Government and it was appropriate to recognise and to thank them for the work they had done.
“I briefly attended such gatherings to thank them for their service, which I believe is one of the essential duties of leadership and particularly important when people need to feel that their contributions have been appreciated and to keep morale as high as possible.”
As he was heckled, the Prime Minister said: “I’m trying to explain the reasons I was there. It’s clear from what Sue Gray had to say that some of these gatherings then went on far longer than was necessary and they were clearly in breach of the rules and they fell foul of the rules.”
Mr Johnson added: “I had no knowledge of the subsequent proceedings as I simply wasn’t there.”