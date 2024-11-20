Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has a new job leading a campaign group promoting the UK’s role in global aid.

The previous leader of the House of Commons, who lost her seat in a close-fought battle against Labour’s Amanda Martin this Summer, has urged the government to continue to hold close ties with the USA - despite the election result.

Penny Mordaunt, former MP for Portsmouth North, has a new role promoting UK and USA relations after losing her seat in the last General Election. | Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Ms Mordaunt has urged the Government not to pivot away from the US on defence and development, as she prepares to take over as chairwoman of the Coalition for Global Prosperity. The non-profit organisation brings together political, military, business and faith leaders with the aim of promoting the UK as a “force for good” around the world in international aid and development.

The Royal Navy reservist was a former defence secretary under Conservative governments - first winning the Portsmouth North constituency in 2010. She became well-known among the wider public for her ceremonial role in the King’s coronation in 2023, in which she carried a sword as part of her duties to the Privy Council as lord president of the council.

The former minister will take up her new job in January 2025, and will use it to make the case for the UK to keep its transatlantic partnership with the US at the heart of defence, development and diplomatic efforts.

She said: “People look at the US election result with pessimism – including Labour’s frontbench. I don’t. Record numbers voted. Democracy is alive and well. We should face the future with confidence. But if we are to be successful in meeting the challenges we face, then we must stay engaged and in partnership with our closest ally. When Britain and America thrive, so does the rest of the world.”