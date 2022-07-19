Penny Mordaunt puts Portsmouth at heart of new campaign video in bid to become prime minister

PORTSMOUTH North MP Penny Mordaunt has launched a new campaign video in a bid to become prime minister.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:44 am

She published it yesterday evening under the slogan #PM4PM.

The city of Portsmouth is mentioned throughout, and has been credited by Ms Mordaunt for shaping her life and political career.

Penny Mordaunt MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-12).

She said: ‘I’ve lived in Portsmouth all my life.

‘It’s a military city with a proud history. It’s patriotic, passionate about football, it likes a pie and a pint, and frankly, so do I.

‘Portsmouth has taught me a lot. As a child, I watched the Falklands task force sail from Portsmouth Harbour. It taught me my country stands up to bullies.’

The next round of voting for the Conservative Party leadership is this afternoon.

Ms Mordaunt said she would cut the cost of fuel if she became prime minister.

In the video, she added: ‘My community has always helped me, it was natural that I wanted to help it in return.’

