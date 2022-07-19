Family pay tribute to Carol McCoy, 74, 'cruelly taken too soon' after crash on M3

Carol Ann McCoy, 74, died after her Honda Jazz collided with an object on junctions 6 and 5 of the motorway.

She passed away on July 7.

Carol McCoy, 74, died after being involved in a crash on the M3. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

A family tribute has been published for Ms McCoy, of Attwood Close, Basingstoke, via Hampshire Constabulary.

They said: ‘In memory of Carol Ann McCoy loving mum, sister, grandmother, great grandmother cruelly taken too soon.

‘Just beginning to live life to the full after the sudden death of her husband Brian, two and a half years previously.

‘Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her, family, friends and work colleagues. Love you always.’

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

Their enquiries are ongoing.