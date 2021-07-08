It comes after the Three Lions made it to their first major tournament final for 55 years after beating Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

The petition has already been signed by nearly 25,000 people as of 10am this morning.

It has been launched on the government's official petition website and has passed the threshold of 10,000 signatures needed for an official response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Mark O'Neill enjoying the night at Milton Arms. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Created by Lee Jones, he wrote: ‘It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

‘Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

SEE ALSO: These were the scenes in Portsmouth as England beat Denmark and reached first final in 55 years

‘Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

‘Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.’

Do you think there should be a bank holiday next week? Let us know in the comments.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron