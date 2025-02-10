Proposals to reinstate live CCTV monitoring in Gosport and how to fund them have been rejected by councillors.

During 2025/26 budget discussions at a full Gosport Borough Council meeting, plans were put forward by Conservative Councillor Stephen Philpott to bring back CCTV monitoring – by exchanging it for the free skip scheme.

Cllr Philpott said the safety of residents is vital and CCTV should be a priority. He said the decision to stop paying for the monitoring of CCTV in October 2022 was decided behind closed doors.

Proposals to reinstate live CCTV monitoring in Gosport have been rejected | Frank Magdelyns/Pixabay

Last February, support group Women Supporting Women led a peaceful protest launched a petition calling for the reinstatement of the live monitoring to help “create a public environment where women and girls of Gosport feel safe”.

At the time, Isobel, a local woman of Gosport, spoke of the impact the CCTV cut has had on her perception of safety: “I used to work in Gosport High Street and when arriving or leaving for work when it got dark earlier or when it was quieter I always felt a little safer knowing that there was live CCTV. I would think twice about going to the high street now, especially in the evening. It feels such a sad state of affairs when it comes to this.”

The alternative budget he had put forward meant that by using the £210,470 spend from the free skips programme, along with reducing grant funds, Gosport Borough Council could provide CCTV monitoring and lighting on pathways and toilets in Stanley Park.

He said the CCTV would have cost £197,470, leaving £3,000 for pathways lighting and £10,000 for the maintenance of Stanley Park toilets.

“It is the height of irresponsibility, a waste of money and no more than a gimmick to be providing a waste transfer scheme to residents when there is a tip,” he said.

Gosport council leader Cllr Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem, Forton) argued that the skips programme, designed to help residents get rid of bulky household rubbish, cleared 600 tonnes of rubbish last year. He said this would otherwise be fly tipped and the three-year contract could not be broken – though a council officer confirmed there is a break clause for two months’ notice.

The alternative budget suggestions were rejected at the council meeting by councillors.