Plans for 25 flats on Copnor Road recommended despite resident objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council planners have recommended approval for a new 25-flat development on Copnor Road, despite strong objections from residents regarding parking, privacy, and overcrowding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, submitted by UPP Architects on behalf of Sanjay Raizada, proposes the demolition of the current builders’ merchant at 207–217 Copnor Road.

In its place, a part three, four, and five-storey block of flats would be built on the brownfield site, located at the junction of Copnor Road and Stubbington Avenue. The land, historically used as a timber yard, is currently used for skip storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved at the Planning Committee meeting on 30 April, the development will provide 25 self-contained flats: 11 two-bedroom, 11 one-bedroom, and three three-bedroom units. The L-shaped building will rise to five storeys at the corner, tapering to four and three storeys along Copnor Road and Stubbington Avenue.

Copnor Road flats

The proposal includes just nine parking spaces—well below the 32 typically required by council standards. The development would also be subject to a Community Infrastructure Levy payment, to the council, of and estimated £262,715.18.

All 48 public representations submitted in response to the plans have objected to the scheme. Concerns largely focus on parking, congestion, and the strain on local services.

One resident wrote: “This area is already significantly overpopulated, and this has caused so many extra cars on the roads. The roads are unsafe when walking my children to school; the pollution levels are at their highest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Twenty-five self-contained dwellings could potentially bring 25 extra cars, which in turn will require parking spaces. This also puts pressure on local services like schools, GPs, and dentists. The building is also on several major bus routes, and the site could disrupt these routes and services on Copnor Road.”

The plans flats will occupy the site on Copnor Road | Google streetmaps

In their report, planning officers acknowledged the concerns but stated that the development complies with both national and local planning policies. They described the scheme as a “positive development overall”, with the key benefit being the delivery of new housing on a brownfield site.

While parking concerns were noted, officers said these had been adequately addressed and added that rejecting the application on those grounds would conflict with the council’s wider aims to reduce private car use.

They concluded that the benefits of the development “clearly and obviously outweigh the negatives”, and recommended approval subject to conditions and a legal agreement.