Cllr Charlotte Gerada

Residents of Devonshire Avenue, who have been backed by ward councillors, said the installation of the 'unsightly' equipment by Three in their road would reduce the size of one of the only green spaces in the area.

'This increasingly rare and valued green space within our community will be severely impacted should this planning application go ahead,' Darren Reeves, who lives opposite the chosen location said. 'We all appreciate this island with lovely mature tree as well as the annual daffodils display.

'I fail to see why our neighbourhood should be subjected to a loss of this treasured amenity when there is significant commercial and industrial space just metres to the north either at the Pompey Centre or Fratton Goods Yard where a larger mast with greater range could surely be erected.'

But CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, the umbrella company which runs the Three mobile network, said there was an 'acute' need for the mast in the area and that it was the most suitable site.

It said the reduced range of 5G required the erection of more masts than previous technology had needed.

'To bring this new technology to the people [we] will need to provide a mix of upgrades to existing sites and the building of new sites,' it said.

'New sites will be needed for many reasons, including that the higher radio frequencies used for 5G do not travel as far as those frequencies currently in use and that sometimes not all existing sites can be upgraded. In this area there is an acute need for a new mast to deliver the above.'

It said the height of the mast had been 'kept to an absolute minimum' and that other potential locations considered in the area would have 'impeded' pedestrians or drivers.

Despite this, the objectors have been backed by Central Southsea councillors George Fielding and Charlotte Gerada who said there were better alternatives.

They said they recognised the importance of the technology but have written to people in the surrounding area 'advising' them to object to the planning application.

'Whilst we understand that this mast is part of a national infrastructure programme to bring 5G to Portsmouth to improve internet connectivity, there are better, more suitable places for such a mast to be housed,' they said.

Cllr Fielding added: 'Green space is at a premium in central Southsea which is why it's so important to protect it for everyone's benefit.

'Other sites must be explored to negate the negative impacts to both local residents and our environment.'

The council consultation period ends on Christmas Eve and it has set a target of January 19 for reaching a decision.

