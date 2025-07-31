Plans for large HMO on Whitwell Road spark concern

47 Whitwell Road

Planning permission has been granted to turn a family home on Whitwell Road, Southsea, into a seven-bed, nine-person House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The application for 47 Whitwell Road was considered by Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee after a large number of neighbour objections and a formal request from Councillor Peter Candlish.

The planning consent would change the building from a single-family home to a large HMO with shared living spaces.

Whitwell Road is known for its well-kept Victorian homes and strong sense of community. Many residents, along with councillors, said the plan would damage the street’s peaceful, family-friendly character.

Cllr Nick Dorrington, speaking for local residents, called the proposal inappropriate and irresponsible. Cllr Candlish agreed, saying: “This is not a normal HMO – this will change the character of the area.”

There were also concerns about plans to pave over the front garden, removing green space.

The proposal includes removing a chimney stack, which worried some councillors due to its location in the Craneswater and Eastern Parade Conservation Area. However, council officers explained that the council cannot prevent the chimney from being removed under current planning rules.

Parking was another key issue. Whitwell Road is in a Residents’ Parking Zone that is already oversubscribed.

Two motions were put forward to reject the application – one from Cllr Hunt, citing the loss of the chimney and parking problems, and another from Cllr Russell Simpson, who raised concerns about overdevelopment, low living standards, and the effect on the area’s character. Both were voted down.

Cllr Judith Smyth then proposed to approve the application, saying the bedrooms were a good size. Her motion passed.

While Cllr Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy, said he did not like the proposal, he added: “I can’t see anything that will stand up as an objection to it.”