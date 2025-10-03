Plans submitted for 89 new homes next to Queen’s Hotel

New Queen's Hotel development

Developers have submitted plans to build two new residential blocks beside the Queen’s Hotel in Southsea.

The scheme, led by Pegasus Group, covers almost 5,000 sqm and includes the former casino on 18–24 Osbourne Road, numbers 12–16, and land to the south-east of the hotel.

If approved, the buildings will be demolished and replaced with “The Residence” – an eight-storey block with shops at ground level and 66 one, two and three-bedroom apartments above.

Beside it, “The Pavilion” would rise to five storeys and provide 23 apartments. Both blocks would contain a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

No affordable housing will be included.

The scheme would create a new road access from Clarence Parade, leading to 61 parking spaces. This is less than half the 134 spaces required under council standards. Developers argue that nearby public transport links and the Southsea Common car park make up for the shortfall.

A private landscaped garden would be provided in front of The Pavilion for residents.

The Residence would be set back from Clifton Road, widening the street by 3.5m and adding new trees and planting.

Planning papers highlight the scheme’s economic benefits, including more council tax, extra local spending, and jobs during construction.

The documents describe the current vacant buildings between the hotel and casino as an “eyesore” that contributes “negatively” to the area.

They add: “The proposal will enhance the character and appearance of the neighbourhood, improve its impression and vitality, and help to reconnect the neighbourhood centre to the north with the Common to the south.”

Residents can view and comment on the plans via Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal under reference 25/00858/FUL.