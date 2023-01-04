Portsmouth and District Private Landlords’ Association said it ‘would not be surprised’ to see students sleeping on camp beds in a sports hall as soon as September, mirroring problems seen three decades ago.

But a spokesman for the University of Portsmouth said there was no evidence to support the claim and said it guaranteed a place in a halls of residence to any new starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth survey reveals majority of residents concerned about climate change in the city

The association claims university halls like Stanhope House are too expensive for students. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (230220-07)

The association said it was seeing two main trends in the city: the first being that there are ‘too many expensive student halls,’ and the second being a ‘wholesale stampede from this marketplace’ by landlords put off by new licensing rules and updated amenity standards.

Alwin Oliver, its vice-chairman, said this meant the number of students coming to the city was now starting to outpace the availability of acoommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am seeing a high number of family applicants (MSc overseas students) looking for accommodation anywhere in Portsmouth,’ he said. ‘Others are asking for a room near the university and a number looking for rooms for couples.

‘It is very clear that the university have not thought through the accommodation aspect of their student recruitment policy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the association was now receiving 20-30 messages a week requesting help while the figure was ‘near zero’ a year ago.

SEE ALSO: Pledges made for refurbishment of historic Hilsea Lines in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guidance issued by the university in the autumn said there was an increase in demand for housing and that the January intake was also expected to be higher than recent years.

‘This intake will mainly be international post graduate students who mainly look to live in shared housing in the city so any landlords with vacant properties/rooms could see demand coming through,’ it said, urging vacancies to be advertised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerns come as several providers of large student accommodation blocks have applied to the council for permission to use hundreds of beds across the city to house non-students. They cited falling demand in the city.

A university spokesman said there was ‘no evidence’ to support the claim of a ‘crisis’ in student housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The university is committed to ensuring a safe and affordable living space for all our students,’ they said. ‘We provide a dedicated housing support team to help students find a home in purpose built accommodation, a flat, house or lodgings, and provide help with contracts, landlords and letting agents.’

They said there was ‘a broad range’ of accommodation in the city and that every new starter in 2022 had a place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Darren Sanders, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for housing, said the extension of licensing rules he approved last year would have a minimal financial impact and were targeted at ‘bad’ landlords.

‘To say this is going to drive students onto the streets when there have been years of Tory tax changes that have had a real impact on landlords is wrong,’ he said. ‘We agreed to extend licensing of HMOs as we found they were three times more likely to have serious faults.

Advertisement Hide Ad