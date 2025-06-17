Plans to create a new 2,000-home community between Emsworth and Denvilles are have been unveiled , with a new primary school, shopping area and parks also on the cards

Bloor Homes has shared details of the outline plans for Southleigh which has already been earmarked for around 2,100 homes in Havant Borough Council’s local plan - which acts as a development blueprint for the area.

As previously reported by The News, the Southleigh site proposal in the local plan includes provision for houses, shops, a primary school and a new link road which would help the borough to meet its housing targets and needs.

The site sits between Denvilles and Emsworth, north of the A27 and railway line, and south of Southleigh House, the Spire Hospital, and the Oaks Havant Crematorium. Southleigh Road passes through the site from west to east.

The plan includes:

Around 2,100 homes - including 840 ‘affordable’ homes

New primary school with early years/nursery provision

GP Surgery and pharmacy

Shops and businesses in a new local centre

Transport links - although the required link road previously mentioned as part of the local plan application is not provided

Bloor Homes said the site was in a sustainable location, well-connected to nearby cycle routes, public transport, schools, leisure facilities, and employment and that a consultation with residents is taking place before a formal planning application is submitted. This included two consultation events which happened last week.

Rebecca Fenn-Tripp, planning director at Bloor Homes, said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward this site to deliver much-needed new homes and community facilities for Southleigh, in one of the few suitable areas in Havant borough given its constrained nature.

“We have designed this new community to be well connected, to promote active lifestyles, and provide considerable benefits to new and existing residents. We are championing convenient ways to travel without using a car, healthy lifestyles, and bringing together nature with personal wellbeing.

“Now it is the public’s turn to have their say on our proposals and offer any feedback to help us improve our designs before we submit an outline planning application to Havant Borough Council.”

For more information, visit www.BloorSouthleigh.co.uk