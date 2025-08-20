Plans to transform former Cosham Fire Station into an MOT garage are approved

The green light has been given to transform the former Cosham Fire Station into an MOT garage.

Cartek Garage Services Ltd, which currently operates out of the nearby Northern Road site, announced last month that it has taken over the old fire station site after the crews transferred to the new station elsewhere in Cosham last year.

It applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission to subdivide the site into two separate units for use as MOT garage which has now been granted.

Council planning documents said: “It is understood the garage is to be relocated from the adjoining site to the north. The garage use would take up 20 of the existing car parking space on site, with five of these allocated to staff parking, while (business use) would be allocated the remaining five spaces. The garage would feature four full time and two part time employees and operate 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and am to 1pm on Saturday, with no opening on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Old Cosham fire station in Wayte Road | Google Streetview

“The principle of converting the site is considered acceptable, as it is no longer required by the fire service. Given its location adjacent to Cosham District Centre, the introduction of commercial/industrial uses is deemed appropriate for the area. Noting the similar uses to the rear and character of the area, which is dominated by the road and adjacent roundabout.

“No external alterations are proposed as part of the scheme. While areas for signage are indicated, these appear relatively discreet and may require separate advertisement consent, subject to detailed design.

“The council’s environmental health team has reviewed the proposal and raised no objections regarding the impact on neighbouring amenity. It is noted that a similar garage use exists to the rear, and as such, noise levels are not expected to significantly differ from the existing context.

“The site provides adequate parking provision for both existing and proposed uses, and no concerns have been raised by the council’s highway officer.

“Overall having regard to the relevant local and national policies the proposed change of use is considered to be acceptable.”

Old Cosham Police Station in Wayte Street | Google streetview

Both sites were allocated for ‘disposal’ in 2021 once a new facility was in place. The city council was at one stage considering purchasing both sites ‘to facilitate the future redevelopment of the Cosham District’ with the development of homes and new community uses.

No decision has been announced over the future of the police station site, with Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner previously said to be “considering all options”.

The ‘old’ Cosham police station was built in 1952, replacing its previous station built in 1924.