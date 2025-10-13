Plans to turn HMO into holiday let submitted to city planners

A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to change a HMO in Southsea into a mix of holiday lets and shared housing.

The proposal for 24 Merton Road seeks to convert the current House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) into a mixed-use building, keeping part of it as shared housing while introducing short-term tourist accommodation.

According to the planning statement, the plan would see six rooms used as holiday lets for up to eleven people, and two rooms kept as an HMO for up to four residents.

The applicant said the change aims to “introduce a more flexible mix of accommodation, responding to local tourism demand while continuing to provide long-term shared housing.”

The site sits in a residential part of Southsea, surrounded by family homes, smaller HMOs, and rental properties. The statement says the property’s location near shops, bus routes, and the seafront makes it suitable for both short and long stays.

No major external changes are planned. The document says the proposal will “preserve the character of the street scene” and “improve internal layouts and amenity by ensuring appropriate room sizes, fire safety measures, and provision of facilities.”

The applicant argues the scheme supports city policies by contributing to the local visitor economy and maintaining some affordable shared housing.

24 Merton Road

It states the proposal will have “no unacceptable harm to residential amenity” and will include guest management measures to limit “noise, waste, and arrivals/departures”.

The statement concludes that the plan offers “a sustainable and balanced use of the property” and asks the council to grant permission.

The scheme has so far received no comments from residents.

A previous planning application to change the dwelling to a HMO was refused by Portsmouth City Council in 2016.

The refusal was overturned on appeal by the planning inspectorate in June 2017 to convert the property into a HMO for 13 people.

Residents can view and comment on the application using the planning reference 25/01091/FUL.

