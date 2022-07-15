A retrospective planning application to retain a park built by the MoD on land next to Northway, Titchfield was refused by the borough council this week.

The MoD has been criticised in the past for building two play areas in the borough without going through the necessary planning procedures.

A play park built by the Ministry of Defence without planning permission could be taken down. The playpark, next to 8 Northway in Titchfield was built on land owned by the MoD.

Speaking to the planning committee, local resident and Royal Navy weapons engineer Ian Greenacre said: ‘The park itself is actually a great facility however it’s been built and forgotten about by the MoD contractors.

‘The site has not been maintained - in fact the grass has not been cut at all this year - this long grass is starting to cause health and safety issues to the point where I've had to remove ticks from my children.

‘The access does lead directly onto the road which is also on a blind corner, unfortunately, people tend to speed and there have been some near misses with children running out onto the road.

‘They’ve ignored and will not satisfy any communication, multiple emails, multiple telephone conversations - they don’t really seem to care what happens with it.’

During the debate Cllr David Foot asked why the MoD have built the two unapproved play areas in Fareham.

He said: ‘Is it just administrative incompetence on part of the MoD that they don’t actually know the procedure?’

Cllr Fred Birkett added: ‘We would not have given this planning permission if it had gone through proper consultation and brought to us.

'On that point alone I have to say no, it doesn't look safe to me in the position it’s in.

‘This is an immense waste of money, and at the end of the day it’s taxpayer’s money so it’s criminal that the MoD have not got involved.’

In response, an MoD spokesperson said: ‘We respect the recent decision of the Fareham Borough Council planning committee and will remove the play equipment at Titchfield Park.