A motion has been put forward at Portsmouth City Council’s full council meeting today which requests all party leaders to send a letter to Network Rail and BTP to develop bespoke awareness training for local schools and colleges. It also asks them to identify areas on the network which require safety improvements – highlighting possible access points.

It follows the tragic death of Jake Norman who was pronounced dead at the scene in Cosham Railway Station on April 23. Police and paramedics had rushed to the area at 6.56am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Crowds of people turned out to lay flowers, candles and photos of Jake Norman who died on Cosham railway on Sunday. Picture: Sarah Standing and British Transport Police.

The council motion will be lead by Councillor Hannah Brent, Conservative for Drayton and Farlington ward, and seconded by councillor Simon Bosher, of the same party and ward. The motion reads: “The death of Jake Norman at Cosham railway station caused shock waves across our entire community.

"This was a tragic incident and epitomises the impact that fatal accidents on train tracks have on many individuals and groups across our communities. The council commends the work that Network Rail is undertaking to reduce fatalities, including the suicide prevention programme and other railway safety campaigns around topics containing trespass and level crossing misuse.

"However, the fatalities that occur on the rail infrastructure from trespassing need further addressing.”

PCC said since 2017, 32 individuals have died as a result of trespassing across all rail networks in Great Britain, severe hospital admissions have risen by over 30 per cent annually, with 211 people impacted within a six year period.

Floral tributes at Cosham Park in Cosham, Portsmouth, for Jake Norman. Picture: Sarah Standing (280423-2784)

A Portsmouth Coroner’s Court officer said a provisional inquest date into the circumstances of his death has been set for April 9, 2024, though this could change. Last week, on October 10, a man was pronounced dead at Portchester Railway Station after police arrived at the scene just after 5am.