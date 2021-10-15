A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Sir David Amess, Conservative representative for Southend West, was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery on Friday.

‘Shocked’ MPs from across Portsmouth are now responding to the ‘awful’ news.

Conservative MP David Amess with his pugs, Lily and Boat.

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘The death of Sir David Amess MP following an incident at an advice surgery, when he was doing his job helping others and serving his constituency, is shocking and tragic.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family at this difficult time. Rest in peace Sir David.’

In a Tweet, MP for Portsmouth North Penny Mordaunt said: ‘All my love and deepest sympathies are with David’s family, friends, staff and constituents.

‘He served his community with his whole heart and he brought us all immense joy.

‘An amazing, kind man who knew what mattered in life.’

Alan Mak, MP for Havant, said: ‘This is awful, tragic news and my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David's family and friends.

‘Sir David was a dedicated MP and respected across Parliament.’

MP for Meon Valley Flick Drummond said: ‘I am shocked and very upset about what has happened this afternoon.

‘Just like me and hundreds of other MPs, Sir David was undertaking constituency work when this terrible incident happened.

‘Words cannot express how difficult this must be for his family and my thoughts and prayers are with them.’

Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham, said: ‘Sir David Amess was a genuinely kind-hearted and dedicated campaigner and parliamentarian.

‘He personified the best of our nation: friendly, patriotic and devoted to his family.

‘I am saddened and sickened that we have lost a friend and colleague in this way.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s family.’

