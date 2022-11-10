Portsmouth bungalow allowed to become a nursery after neighbours complain of 'horrendous' noise problems

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Judith Smyth, hopes relations between the nursery and neighbours will improve. Picture: Mike Cooter (061121)

Members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee approved the retrospective application for Dream Catchers in Court Lane when they met on Wednesday, November 9, welcoming the increased provision of childcare.

The application had divided opinion among both councillors and members of the public and prompted 16 objections and 16 letters of support. Objectors, including councillor Simon Bosher who said some neighbours had been left in tears by issues created by the nursery, said it was creating 'persistent' noise and parking problems.

Andy Cole, representing his mother, who lives in the area, and her neighbours, said there had been a 'horrendous' impact due to the 'extended periods of noise' coming from the building.

'The residents surrounding the property are all retired and not working so are at home during the working day and therefore are impacted by the noise,' he said, adding that it was 'not comparable' to nearby Court Lane school.

But Leah Benford, the nursery's owner, said she had recently had work carried out to limit noise from the bungalow and said staggered pick up and drop off times - combined with the small number of children it looks after - reduced the impact of the business on parking.

'We have never been informed of any concerns or complaints [from neighbours],' she said. 'However, I had a professional air conditioner installed inside so we can keep the windows closed. With the windows closed, no noise can be heard from outside.'

She added that new carpeting and furniture had also been installed to muffle sound.

Committee member and council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said he understood both sides of the argument.

'This is not an easy one because this is a business operating in a residential area but with changes in society and more and more parents both having to work, it is inevitable there is increased demand for childcare facilities but I can also see the impact it has on other people,' he said. 'I think we should, through conditions, attempt to limit the size of this nursery. It will be easily enforced because neighbours will be keeping a very close eye and making sure any conditions are kept to.'

He recommended a restriction on the number of children who can attend, a limit on how long they are allowed outside and that all windows and doors should be kept closed.

But after 'compelling' advice from council planning officers and lawyers, councillors voted against his proposal and instead approved the application without them, in line with the recommendation of a report published last week.

'I'm in support of this, mainly because it is supporting NHS staff and teachers and is a vital service,' councillor Russell Simpson said.