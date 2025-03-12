An ambitious project to bring about the regeneration of a key site in the city centre is progressing, with the council now seeking private investment to help fund the ambitious project.

Portsmouth City Council secured planning permission in October 2023 for the large-scale redevelopment, which will transform the northern part of the city centre. The scheme covers areas between Hope Street, Charlotte Street, and Commercial Road, creating 2,300 homes, 10,000 square metres of commercial space, and a new public park.

But now it is looking for a development partner who can help bring the vision - and the site - to life.

An artist's impression of the proposed City Centre North public park in Portsmouth

A council spokesperson said: “The City Centre North redevelopment requires private investment to deliver its full potential. The council is currently carrying out early engagement with the market, which will show us what opportunities there are to bring on board a development partner to deliver the vision.

“The council is currently exploring the development market to establish the best and most effective way of delivering the vision. In addition to this, the council is working with the Department for Transport to secure the funding necessary to enable the highways infrastructure changes needed for future phases of the project.

“As the scheme progresses and a development partner is brought on board, we will continue to engage with the community, sharing information about the proposals, answering questions, and gathering feedback.

“The large public green space at the heart of the development is an important part of the vision, and we specifically want to collaborate with residents and community groups on the plans and future uses of this space.”

The project will be delivered in phases, with the first phase potentially including 550 homes in two mixed-use blocks, as well as part of the new public park. The council is currently working on how best to bring this initial stage to life.

The second phase will see the construction of the remaining 1,750 homes and an additional 10,000 square metres of commercial space across ten different plots. This will require the demolition of all buildings on the 11.3-hectare site, except for St Agatha’s Church.

The popular Pitt Street Skatepark will likely move on from its current home in the former Sainsbury’s on Commercial Road in Portsmouth as part of the project too.