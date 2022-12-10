Portsmouth City Council accused of ‘misrepresenting’ objectors to improve pedestrian routes
PORTSMOUTH City Council has been accused of ‘downplaying’ the level of opposition to measures proposed to improve pedestrian routes around Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.
Criticism was levelled at the decision to label the 350-member Friend of Old Portsmouth Association (Foopa) as ‘an objector’ rather than being from a residents’ association.
‘With the authority of the committee, in March I submitted these comments which are presented as being the objection from a single resident,’ committee member Mike Dobson at Thursday’s (December 8) cabinet member for transport decision meeting at which the scheme was approved by councillor Lynne Stagg.
‘Fourteen references to Foopa were changed to resident or “we” and it is referred to as “the objector”…this is misleading and discourteous. To be blunt, it’s insulting to the local community.’
These concerns were echoed by Conservative opposition spokesman Scott Payter-Harris who said it made the report ‘extremely misleading’.
‘It looks like one resident,’ he said. ‘When I read this report I thought “that is one very informed resident” and it is because it’s written on behalf of 300-odd residents.
‘In terms of the report, I don’t believe that information is fair – or correct – especially in terms of openness and transparency.’
Council officers said objections were anonymised in council reports but said it would review the practice.
The changes approved by Cllr Stagg will complete the 50-mile Shipwrights’ Way which runs from Bentley Rail Station to Old Portsmouth.
They will see the junction of Battery Row and Broad Street redesigned with build outs installed to make the footpath wider with new and introduce two ‘uncontrolled’ crossings.
Mr Dobson welcomed efforts to complete the route but said there were more effective ways to do it.
He said: ‘Foopa agrees that something needs to be done: the council has been procrastinating since 2011 about Shipwrights’ Way and the Old Portsmouth section remains incomplete despite all other sections having been completed by 2016.’
But he warned it would not reduce the speed of drivers and that there was no provision to make it easier for pedestrians to cross the road, nor for cyclists and said a decision should have been deferred.
Councillors were told a separate scheme was being progressed to install two new crossings: one further up High Street near the junction with Peacock Lane and another at the junction of Broad Street and Feltham Row.
Cllr Stagg approved the Shipwrights’ Way proposals after being told delaying a decision could see costs rise. However, she added that there would be ‘very close monitoring’ after work is finished to see if it leads to any issues.
In November last year, a wish list was drawn up for road improvements worth hundreds of thousands of pounds to tackle problems with speeding in Old Portsmouth. Seven measures were identified by the city council, including pedestrian crossings, 20mph speed limits and pinch points.
The proposals were drawn up as a result of a traffic study carried out in the area. This was due to complaints of speeding, provision for cyclists and pedestrians and air quality.