Wishlist drawn up for Old Portsmouth road improvements

Old Portsmouth and Gunwharf Picture: Simon Frost. instagram: @frosty_the_droneman

Seven measures have been identified by the city council for the area, including new pedestrian crossings, 20mph speed limits and pinch points.

Cabinet member for transport, councillor Lynne Stagg, will be asked to give her backing to the proposals at her decision-making meeting on Thursday, although no funding has yet to be put in place.

She people living in the area had been 'waiting a long time' for road improvements and the council was now prioritising it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Speeding is a real problem in Old Portsmouth, particularly on the High Street' she said. 'Lots needs to be done and we've picked the most urgent measures here to follow up on bearing in mind how difficult it is for councils financially.'

The proposals recommended in the report are:

Either a new zebra crossing, kerb build outs or a pedestrian refuge at the junction of High Street and Peacock Lane,

a 20mph speed limit or traffic calming measures on High Street,

either speed cushions, kerb build outs or a zebra crossing at the junction of Broad Street and Feltham Row,

revisions to the parking layout and an improved pedestrian crossing point on Pembroke Road,

limiting access to St Nicholas Street at school drop-off and pick-up times,

and installing a new puffin crossing in Gunwharf Road.

Most of this work is expected to take place within the next two years. The work on Gunwharf Road is forecast to be completed in 2023.

The council's director of finance, Chris Ward, said these measures 'could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds' and that no funding had yet been approved for them.

Cllr Stagg said the council would seek money to cover the cost of the work 'where it can' and that it would apply for grants.

The proposals were drawn up as a result of a traffic study carried out in the area following complaints of speeding, concerns about provision for cyclists and pedestrians and air quality.

A survey of the biggest roads found 'significant levels of non-compliance' with speed limits, particularly on High Street and Broad Street.