Portsmouth City Council has wasted £52,000 while trying to hire a housing servicing and maintenance company.

The city council advertised in May 2021 for a servicing, maintenance, installation and compliance contract for gas, water and heating across its housing stock and property portfolio.

Procurement documents said the council was unable to finalise the bid and told firms interested it would be abandoned in February 2022.

A one-year extension was then signed with the supplier at the time, Liberty Gas Services Limited, to March 2023.

In January 2023, the council restarted the process only to be abandoned again in February 2024 – the reasoning behind this decision will soon be revealed in an abandonment notice in the coming weeks, according to a freedom of information request.

A source told The Local Democracy Reporting Service that Mountjoy was the preferred supplier in procurement processes.

Since 2021, the council stated the cost of professional external support incurred to date is approximately £52,500.

This consists of review and restart support, in process support and abandonment support costing £6,500, £16,000 and £30,000 respectively.

The value of the contract would have cost between £6m and £8m per year, which amounts to between £60m and £80m in total excluding VAT. It would have run for an initial five years, with the option to extend for another 10.

The council maintains approximately 16,650 homes made up of 14,900 social dwellings and 1,750 leaseholders in the Portsmouth and Havant council areas.

The activities covered by the contract are of “critical nature” and needed to ensure that the Council is able to fulfil various non-discretionary statutory obligations.

Mountjoy entered into a contract with the council in 2006 to carry out “round-the-clock responsive maintenance, planned maintenance and void property refurbishments”.

Two contracts are currently in operation to cover all the homes, split between two suppliers.