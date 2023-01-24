Portsmouth city councillor who is on planning committee built two outbuildings without permission

Councillor Asghar Shah, a standing deputy for the council’s planning committee, submitted an application this month to ‘regularise’ the use of the play and store rooms in his back garden.

Cllr Shah said he had been assured by contractors he employed to construct them that planning permission had been sorted but that council building regulations officers later told him permission was needed.

Labour Portsmouth City Councillor Asghar Shah

‘They were built in 2019 and 2021 and I asked my builder what needs doing at the time and he said he was sure it was fine,’ he said. ‘I had to get planning permission for a roof but that was it. He said there was already planning permission for an office.’

He said one of the buildings at his Highbury Way home served as an office and store room for his charity work while the other was being used as a playroom for his children.

‘Then just before the election last year I was contacted by the council and told I needed a certificate for them but that it would be fine and there was no rush,’ Cllr Shah added.

A decision by planning officers on whether to grant permission for the outbuildings is due to be made soon.

But political opponents have questioned Cllr Shah’s lack of knowledge of planning rules, despite having received council training around regulations as part of his role as a standing deputy for the planning committee.

Councillor Ryan Brent, the Conservative group’s opposition spokesman for planning, said it was a ‘disgraceful portrayal of ignorance and shows a lack of consideration to the residents of Cosham’.

‘Councillors should aim to lead by example and following rules that apply to all members of the public is fundamental,’ he said. ‘It is extremely disappointing that Cllr Shah seems to feel that he is above that.

‘The planning and development process is in place to ensure that any resident impacted by a proposed development has adequate opportunity to participate in consultation.’

He said he was aware of ‘numerous disgruntled neighbours’ who were ‘dissatisfied’ with the two buildings’ construction and other issues and said they had been denied a chance to voice these concerns through the planning process.