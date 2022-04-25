At today's police and crime panel meeting in Winchester, Hampshire's police and crime panel met to interview prospective new deputy commissioner, Councillor Terry Norton.

Cllr Norton, currently a Conservative member for Drayton and Farlington on Portsmouth City Council, was selected by his former boss Donna Jones to be her new right-hand-man, following Luke Stubbs' resignation in February.

Cllr Terry Norton will step down from his city council position next year. Picture: Malcolm Wells

His resignation came following complaints about comments he made on gender equality at a meeting last December.

Members of the panel asked him about his qualifications for the role - but also on how he would handle the position differently to Mr Stubbs.

Cllr Norton said: 'As a teacher, inclusion and diversity is something I have been teaching for two decades and I have always worked in that area.

'But the bottom line is I am appointed by the commissioner to represent her views, and in the last five or six years we have not really disagreed on anything - it's important that we're reading from the same hymn sheet.

'I don't think there will be any problems at all - and ultimately I'll be representing the commissioner and her office.'

Mrs Jones informed the panel that Cllr Norton will not be standing for re-election next year, and is stepping away from positions on city council committees to concentrate on the role.

He will also leave his teaching job, should he get the position.

Speaking to the commissioner, independent panel member Shirley Young said: 'Regarding the last incumbent of the post [Luke Stubbs] I remember you saying that you trusted him and it clearly didn't all go to plan. I wonder what you have learned from that.'

Mrs Jones replied: 'It's sad, the way things worked out, because Luke and I have been a team for more than a decade.

'It didn't work out how I wanted it to - there was a situation that occurred in December that ultimately led to him leaving.

'He's still very much my friend and we still talk regularly.'