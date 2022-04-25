Cllr Terry Norton has today been confirmed by Hampshire's police and crime panel as Donna Jones' deputy, after she put his name forward last week.

A teacher, and Conservative councillor in Portsmouth, Cllr Norton will support Mrs Jones by serving as her right-hand man – a position previously filled by Luke Stubbs until he stepped down in February.

Cllr Terry Norton, the new deputy police and crime commissioner for Hampshire. Picture: OPCC

Speaking on his appointment, Cllr Norton said: 'The hard work begins immediately - I'm ready to hit the ground running.

'It's a huge honour and privilege. I'm Hampshire born and bred and delighted to serve the county. The commissioner and I share the same views and similar work ethic.

'I look forward to meeting police officers across Hampshire to deliver the commissioner's police and crime plan.'

The pair have previously worked together in Portsmouth, when Mrs Jones was the leader of the Conservative group and city council leader.

For the past week, Cllr Norton has been shadowing Mrs Jones as she works up and down the county.

He says he has realised the long hours the commissioner is working - and hopes to ease some of her workload.

'The commissioner starts before 8am and doesn't finish until gone 10pm,' he said.

'Her current workload simply is not sustainable for one person.

'We have travelled across Hampshire meeting a number of community groups, police officers and the community themselves. It helps to understand what's important to the public, what they need and great ideas like opening new police stations.'

According to Mrs Jones, she initially had around half a dozen candidates in mind, but Cllr Norton was the clear preference.

She said: 'I’m pleased to welcome Terry to the team. He will be leading on a number of areas including the scrutiny of out-of-court disposals, working with health partners to aid the long term prevention of crime and representing me at community safety and public meetings with local councils.

'His knowledge and background will assist me in representing the public and ensuring I am aware of issues as they emerge in local communities.'