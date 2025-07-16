Portsmouth could face £33m shortfall under council merger plans

Aerial of Portsmouth | Contributed

A larger Portsmouth council could face a £33m shortfall if local government reorganisation (LGR) plans go ahead.

Under its national LGR agenda, the Government aims to replace two-tier council systems with single, larger authorities responsible for delivering all local services. This could result in Portsmouth merging with Gosport, Fareham, and Havant.

In a recent council-run survey, 82 per cent of respondents opposed Portsmouth being compelled into LGR and merging with neighbouring councils. There were just under 4,000 respondents, with over four-fifths expressing their opposition.

Councillor Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Labour group, raised concerns about the survey’s design, questioning the phrasing of questions and the research methodology.

“Even an A-level statistics student will say that you can’t force people to answer a yes/no question – there has to be the option of I don’t know or I’m not sure.

“Given that the council puts out numerous surveys and consultations, probably multiple times a week it came as a bit of a surprise to see respondents being forced to answer yes or no.”

She claimed that while the total number of responses stood at 3,900, it was possible to submit multiple responses, “and indeed we do know people that have”.

She also highlighted the lack of email or location verification, and noted that young people are underrepresented in the results.

Councillor Simon Bosher, leader of the Conservative group, said: “I think the general public know exactly what they’re voting for”, adding that the survey sends a resounding message to Jim McMahon, minister of state for local government and English devolution, that “Portsmouth does not want this”.

Labour councillor Graham Heaney observed that it is “much easier” to mobilise opposition than support.

He pointed to the Liberal Democrats’ ‘Hands off Portsmouth’ campaign, suggesting the party had “encouraged as many of their supporters and members” to take part in the survey.

“Now did many of them fill it in more than once? I don’t know,” he added.

He also noted that it was possible to respond multiple times using different devices.

In conclusion, council leader Councillor Steve Pitt underlined the widespread opposition to LGR: “The leader of Gosport certainly doesn’t want it, he’s positively apoplectic about it. The leader of Fareham doesn’t wait either – even the leaders of Havant is being more robust than you and he’s actually leading a Labour council.

“I’m going to leave you with a stark figure – the provisional figure for the gap for this council as part of a new unitary – £33m in hole on day one, if that’s what you want keep fighting for it, Labour.”