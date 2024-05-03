Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats still hold the most seats, and gaining an additional ward. Voters proved to be moving away from the established names, with the Portsmouth Independents Party making huge strides in the north of the city.

Three seats were gained, with leader George Madgwick retaining his Paulsgrove ward. National trends of Conservatives losing their wards played out in the city, with four areas being lost and only one holding on. Labour gained an additional seat.

Portsmouth elections 2024 at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, May 2.

One seat in each of the council’s 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now: 19 Liberal Democrats, 4 Conservative, 8 Labour, 9 Portsmouth Independents Party, 1 non-aligned independent and 1 Labour-aligned independent.

The council’s administration, where it will be decided who will lead it, will be decided at the annual general meeting on May 14.

Votes were also validated for the Hampshire police and crime commissioner (PCC), with the count scheduled to take place today. The overall turnout for the PCC vote was 41,728 - 27.9 per cent. The Liberal Democrats remained in power with no overall majority of 19 councillors.

Before the results, the council had 18 Lib Dem councillors, eight Conservatives, seven Labour members, and six from the Portsmouth Independent Party. Now, it has 19 Lib Dem councillors, four conservatives, eight labour members, nine members of the Portsmouth Independent Party, one non-aligned independent councillor, and one independent councillor aligned with Labour.

Here are the full local election results for Portsmouth

Hilsea

Matthew Cordy (PIP) 1493

Charlie Douglas (Con) 533

Nicky Potts (Lab) 491

Peter Williams (Lib-Dems) 148

Emma Murphy (Green) 95

Majority: 960

Turnout: 27.05 per cent

PIP GAIN

Cosham

Derek North (PIP) 1149

Amanda Martin (Lab) 1009

Matthew Atkins (Con) 641

Julie Spurgeon (Lib-Dem) 118

Josie McNally (Green) 100

Nikki Doyle (TUSC) 20

Majority: 140

Turnout: 30.3 per cent

PIP GAIN

Charles Dickens

Raj Ghosh (Lab) 907

Renu Raj (Lib-Dem) 368

Thomas Gosling (Con) 319

Jaime Custerson (PIP) 240

Chris Pickett (TUSC) 72

Miles Plested (Green) 109

Majority: 539

Turnout: 15 per cent

LAB GAIN

Milton

Kimberly Barrett (Lib dem) 1817

Arif Choudhury (Lab) 949

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 231

Stephen Gorys (Con) 220

Rachel Zimmer (RefUK) 214

Majority: 868

Turnout: 32.6 per cent

Lib Dem HOLD

Nelson

Richard Adair (Lib-Dem) 903

Gary Fyles (PIP) 687

Robin Head (Lab) 505

Erin Hunt (Con) 223

Duncan Robinson (Green) 99

Nick Doyle (TUSC) 19

Majority: 216

Turnout: 23.94 per cent

Lib Dem HOLD

Paulsgrove

George Madgwick (PIP) 1561

Thomas Hoare (Con) 375

Patrick Keefe (Lab) 358

James Campbell (Lib dem) 72

Ian McCulloch (Green) 84

Majority: 1186

Turnout: 24.3 per cent

PIP HOLD

Eastney & Craneswater

Nicholas Dorrington (Lib-Dem) 1156

Edward Batterbury (Lab) 1017

Jack Smith (PIP) 725

Terry Henderson (Con) 604

Tamara Groen (Green) 214

Majority: 139

Turnout: 38 per cent

Lib Dem GAIN

Copnor

Lee Tindal (PIP) 1111

Lewis Gosling (Con) 740

Andy Butterworth (Lab) 640

James Howitt (Lib-Dem) 190

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 135

Majority: 371

Turnout: 29.1 per cent

PIP GAIN

Fratton

Stuart Brown (Lib-Dems) 824

Jacob Lee Short (PIP) 729

Steph Richards (Lab) 728

Tim Edwards (Con) 208

Samet Chering-Alves (Greens)

111 Majority: 95

Turnout: 24.4 per cent

Lib Dem HOLD

Baffins

Darren Sanders (Lib-Dem) 1595

Joseph Standen (Con) 539

Mark Farwell (Lab) 503

Brannen Sime (PIP) 310

Bob Simmonds (Green) 173

Rachel Nolan (TUSC) 42

Majority: 1056

Turnout: 28.55 per cent

Lib Dem HOLD

St Thomas

Ian Holder (Lib-Dem) 1199

Julian Thomas Lewis (Lab) 783

David Chandler (Con) 435

Mark Zimmer (RefUK) 209

Elliott Lee (Green) 177

John Burrows (TUSC) 44

Majority: 416

Turnout: 25.4 per cent

Lib Dem HOLD

Central Southsea

Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1780

Alison Hoare (Con) 230

Dillon Jarman (Green) 208

Felix Totolici (Lib-dem) 1298

Jade-Paris Wilson (PIP) 130

Majority: 482

Turnout: 29.9 per cent

Lab HOLD

Drayton & Farlington

Spencer Gardner (Con) 1389

Ian Ayres (Lab) 695

Paul Bleachy (Green) 130

Benjamin Portet (PIP) 1267

Claire Udy (Lib-Dems) 193

Majority: 122

Turnout: 35.22 per cent

Con HOLD

St Jude (Lib-Dem)

Hugh Mason (Lib-dem) 1266

Joshua Allen (Lab) 1221

John Hill (PIP) 176

Lee Kewell (Con) 282

Harry Mallinder (Green) 184

Majority: 45

Turnout: 33.73 per cent