Local elections 2024: Portsmouth City Council - full list of results
The Liberal Democrats still hold the most seats, and gaining an additional ward. Voters proved to be moving away from the established names, with the Portsmouth Independents Party making huge strides in the north of the city.
Three seats were gained, with leader George Madgwick retaining his Paulsgrove ward. National trends of Conservatives losing their wards played out in the city, with four areas being lost and only one holding on. Labour gained an additional seat.
One seat in each of the council’s 14 wards was up for election this year and the political make-up of the council is now: 19 Liberal Democrats, 4 Conservative, 8 Labour, 9 Portsmouth Independents Party, 1 non-aligned independent and 1 Labour-aligned independent.
The council’s administration, where it will be decided who will lead it, will be decided at the annual general meeting on May 14.
Votes were also validated for the Hampshire police and crime commissioner (PCC), with the count scheduled to take place today. The overall turnout for the PCC vote was 41,728 - 27.9 per cent. The Liberal Democrats remained in power with no overall majority of 19 councillors.
Before the results, the council had 18 Lib Dem councillors, eight Conservatives, seven Labour members, and six from the Portsmouth Independent Party. Now, it has 19 Lib Dem councillors, four conservatives, eight labour members, nine members of the Portsmouth Independent Party, one non-aligned independent councillor, and one independent councillor aligned with Labour.
Here are the full local election results for Portsmouth
Hilsea
Matthew Cordy (PIP) 1493
Charlie Douglas (Con) 533
Nicky Potts (Lab) 491
Peter Williams (Lib-Dems) 148
Emma Murphy (Green) 95
Majority: 960
Turnout: 27.05 per cent
PIP GAIN
Cosham
Derek North (PIP) 1149
Amanda Martin (Lab) 1009
Matthew Atkins (Con) 641
Julie Spurgeon (Lib-Dem) 118
Josie McNally (Green) 100
Nikki Doyle (TUSC) 20
Majority: 140
Turnout: 30.3 per cent
PIP GAIN
Charles Dickens
Raj Ghosh (Lab) 907
Renu Raj (Lib-Dem) 368
Thomas Gosling (Con) 319
Jaime Custerson (PIP) 240
Chris Pickett (TUSC) 72
Miles Plested (Green) 109
Majority: 539
Turnout: 15 per cent
LAB GAIN
Milton
Kimberly Barrett (Lib dem) 1817
Arif Choudhury (Lab) 949
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 231
Stephen Gorys (Con) 220
Rachel Zimmer (RefUK) 214
Majority: 868
Turnout: 32.6 per cent
Lib Dem HOLD
Nelson
Richard Adair (Lib-Dem) 903
Gary Fyles (PIP) 687
Robin Head (Lab) 505
Erin Hunt (Con) 223
Duncan Robinson (Green) 99
Nick Doyle (TUSC) 19
Majority: 216
Turnout: 23.94 per cent
Lib Dem HOLD
Paulsgrove
George Madgwick (PIP) 1561
Thomas Hoare (Con) 375
Patrick Keefe (Lab) 358
James Campbell (Lib dem) 72
Ian McCulloch (Green) 84
Majority: 1186
Turnout: 24.3 per cent
PIP HOLD
Eastney & Craneswater
Nicholas Dorrington (Lib-Dem) 1156
Edward Batterbury (Lab) 1017
Jack Smith (PIP) 725
Terry Henderson (Con) 604
Tamara Groen (Green) 214
Majority: 139
Turnout: 38 per cent
Lib Dem GAIN
Copnor
Lee Tindal (PIP) 1111
Lewis Gosling (Con) 740
Andy Butterworth (Lab) 640
James Howitt (Lib-Dem) 190
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 135
Majority: 371
Turnout: 29.1 per cent
PIP GAIN
Fratton
Stuart Brown (Lib-Dems) 824
Jacob Lee Short (PIP) 729
Steph Richards (Lab) 728
Tim Edwards (Con) 208
Samet Chering-Alves (Greens)
111 Majority: 95
Turnout: 24.4 per cent
Lib Dem HOLD
Baffins
Darren Sanders (Lib-Dem) 1595
Joseph Standen (Con) 539
Mark Farwell (Lab) 503
Brannen Sime (PIP) 310
Bob Simmonds (Green) 173
Rachel Nolan (TUSC) 42
Majority: 1056
Turnout: 28.55 per cent
Lib Dem HOLD
St Thomas
Ian Holder (Lib-Dem) 1199
Julian Thomas Lewis (Lab) 783
David Chandler (Con) 435
Mark Zimmer (RefUK) 209
Elliott Lee (Green) 177
John Burrows (TUSC) 44
Majority: 416
Turnout: 25.4 per cent
Lib Dem HOLD
Central Southsea
Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1780
Alison Hoare (Con) 230
Dillon Jarman (Green) 208
Felix Totolici (Lib-dem) 1298
Jade-Paris Wilson (PIP) 130
Majority: 482
Turnout: 29.9 per cent
Lab HOLD
Drayton & Farlington
Spencer Gardner (Con) 1389
Ian Ayres (Lab) 695
Paul Bleachy (Green) 130
Benjamin Portet (PIP) 1267
Claire Udy (Lib-Dems) 193
Majority: 122
Turnout: 35.22 per cent
Con HOLD
St Jude (Lib-Dem)
Hugh Mason (Lib-dem) 1266
Joshua Allen (Lab) 1221
John Hill (PIP) 176
Lee Kewell (Con) 282
Harry Mallinder (Green) 184
Majority: 45
Turnout: 33.73 per cent
No overall control
