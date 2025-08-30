"Upsetting, unlawful and costly" St George’s cross graffiti removed from Portsmouth Guildhall by council

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2025, 09:29 BST
Graffiti depicting a St George’s cross has been removed from Portsmouth Guildhall but its remnants still remain.

The symbol was sprayed on the historic landmark on Wednesday (August 27). Various flags have been hoisted high across the city on lampposts and outside houses, with the St George’s cross also painted on roads.

Most Popular
A St George's cross graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall has been removed, though some remnants of it remain.placeholder image
A St George's cross graffitied onto Portsmouth Guildhall has been removed, though some remnants of it remain. | Portsmouth City Council

The local authority has issued a statement after the painting was removed from the Grade II listed building. “Portsmouth City Council is aware of unauthorised St George’s Cross paintings across the city, including on the historic Guildhall, a Grade II listed building,” they said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Guildhall is a civic and cultural landmark of great importance to the city and its residents. Damaging it is upsetting, unlawful and costly to repair. Although the painting has been removed there is still visible damage.”

The council has also responded to flags being flown from lampposts and paintings on roads. They added: “symbols have been painted on roads and roundabouts, which do not comply with national road marking standards which the council has a legal duty to uphold, therefore, any non-standard road markings will be removed to keep road markings compliant.

Sign up for free Portsmouth News Newsletters

“As a council, our buildings that have flagpoles fly the Union Flag, we do not let other people hang flags on our buildings. No action is currently being taken to remove flags hanging from lamp posts or other public infrastructure if they are not causing a hazard.”

The council said residents are free to hang flags responsibly on their own property. Guidance on flying them legally has been issued on the government website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “We received a report of criminal damage of graffiti on Portsmouth Guildhall having taken place. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilCouncilGrade II
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice