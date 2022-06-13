Portsmouth Lib Dem petition sees hundreds sign to extend ban on conversion therapy to transgender and non-binary people

Hundreds of people signed the petition at Portsmouth Pride on Saturday calling on the government to widen the proposed legislation, saying the practice ‘flies in the face’ of their beliefs.

Last year the city council passed a motion encouraging the government to introduce a ban on conversion therapy, opposing the ‘ongoing harm’ it causes.

Portsmouth Lib Dem councillors Dave Ashmore and Suzy Horton, signing the petition calling for an extension to the conversion therapy ban

And in March the government confirmed it would outlaw it in England and Wales but said this would not include transgender people because it was deemed to be too complex and require separate consideration.

This exclusion has drawn widespread condemnation with more than 100 organisations pulling out of the global ‘Safe To Be Me’ LGBT conference forcing the cancellation of the event which had been scheduled to take place in London this month.

Saturday's petition at the Portsmouth Liberal Democrats’ stall echoed this position.

‘This is something we believe in very strongly and that is why we brought a motion to full council last October,’ council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. ‘Now we are making a renewed push by launching a petition to get the government to think again.

From left: Jessica Berryman, Heather Stirling, and Bee Patrick. Picture: Emily Turner

‘The practice of conversion therapy flies in the face of our beliefs and Boris Johnson must be made to listen.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson also confirmed the council would continue to provide financial support for the event during a speech on Southsea Common. This would come through grants of £10,000 a year for the next three years.

His deputy, councillor Suzy Horton, the cabinet member for children, added: ‘The council works closely with Portsmouth Pride and other organisations in the city to make sure our LGBTQ+ young people are supported.

‘It was great that Stonewall announced a gold award for the council to recognise this just this week.’