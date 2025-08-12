Portsmouth MP joins crackdown on illicit tobacco and vape trade

A large haul of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco products found in June last year. | Contributed

More than 83,000 illegal cigarettes, along with illicit tobacco and vapes worth tens of thousands of pounds, have been seized in Portsmouth during raids joined by the city’s MP Amanda Martin.

The Portsmouth North MP joined Portsmouth City Council’s trading standards team in North End amid growing concerns over the trade in the city.

Counterfeit tobacco is illegally manufactured by unlicensed producers and has been found to contain arsenic, lead, sawdust, weed killer and even animal faeces. Fake vapes can exceed the legal e-liquid capacity and may contain hazardous metals and chemicals.

Amanda Martin MP said: “I joined the Council’s Trading Standards team in North End as they carried out two major raids to seize illegal vapes and cigarettes. This was in response to serious concerns I raised with the Council’s Chief Executive, after hearing from local shopkeepers who are losing thousands of pounds a week in lost tobacco sales.

“It was a real eye-opener to see firsthand the scale of the problem. With the help of sniffer dogs, we discovered suitcases and bags packed full of illicit tobacco products, stored in a central location that was clearly being used to supply multiple sites in the area.

“These products often exceed legal nicotine limits, bypass safety regulations, contain toxic ingredients, and are being sold with no regard for public health.

“Nationally, I fully support the government’s tougher enforcement powers for Trading Standards, including the ability to issue £10,000 fines on the spot and to seize all illegal disposable vapes.

“I’ll be raising some of the issues highlighted during the raids in Parliament to ensure we crack down hard on those profiting from this dangerous trade and protect our communities.”

The raids targeted four shops and a nearby car, with officers seizing 83,740 cigarettes, 10kg of hand-rolling tobacco, 9.8kg of shisha and 1,648 packs of illegal vapes.

A council spokesperson said the volume of cigarettes, if genuine, would have been worth more than £63,000. They added that counterfeit cigarettes sold under the counter are typically sold for £5 a packet.

They said hand-rolling tobacco sells for about £35 for 50g, meaning the haul would have been worth around £7,000 at retail prices if genuine, though counterfeit versions are significantly cheaper. The vapes were estimated to be worth around £12,300, based on an average price of £7.50 each.