In a story first broken by The Sun, the health secretary was seen kissing his aide on May 6, almost two weeks prior to Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

Mrs Coladangelo’s brother, Roberto, also works for PHL Group, which has received a string of NHS contracts.

Penny Mordaunt MP

Now, Portsmouth North MP and paymaster general, Penny Mordaunt, has given her thoughts on the fiasco.

Ms Mordaunt, who is currently isolating at home, said: ‘I understand how annoyed people are – everyone has worked so hard and given up so much to beat coronavirus.

‘I have always said that we all have to stick to the rules laid out by the government.

‘People feel disappointed and let down by what has happened.’

Mr Hancock issued an apology on Friday, admitting that he has let people down and saying he was ‘very sorry’.

The Labour party has called for Mr Hancock to resign, and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has called for an ‘immediate’ investigation.

He said it ‘cannot be one rule for us, and one rule for them’.

Earlier today, Conservative MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, told the Eastern Daily Press that he believes Matt Hancock should resign.

When asked by The News whether Mr Hancock should resign, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘It’s a matter for the prime minister.

‘He [Hancock] recognises what he’s done wrong and I understand why people are upset about it.’

