In photos published by The Sun today, health secretary Matt Hancock was seen kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, having appointed her last year.

The Labour party has been calling for his resignation, and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan says the list of wrongdoings from Mr Hancock is only getting longer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health secretary Matt Hancock. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Mr Morgan, who is also the shadow armed forces minister, said: ‘Reports today about the health secretary are incredibly serious – on top of breaching government Covid-19 restrictions, which he was at the heart of implementing, there are extremely important questions that still need answering.

‘Reports today suggest he has failed to declare that he was engaged in a relationship with someone who he personally appointed at taxpayers’ expense to serve as an adviser, and subsequently a non-executive director, at the Department of Health and Social Care.

‘This would appear to be yet another breach of the Ministerial Code and the government’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests should immediately investigate the health secretary’s conduct, and his apparent breach of the Ministerial Code. Any documents, correspondence and the findings of this investigation should be published in full.’

Mr Morgan added that Mr Hancock cannot be held above the same rules that apply to everyone else.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage previously worked for Mr Hancock when she served as minister for care from January 2018 until February 2020.

Her office has been contacted by The News for comment.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron