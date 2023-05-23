Portsmouth City Council has announced that the service will start running on weekends from May 27, and then daily through the summer holidays allowing local residents and visitors to park at the Portsmouth Park & Ride just off the M275 for just £4 - or even less with a smartcard, for up to five people. From there, they can catch a park and ride bus to Southsea's seafront. There are also many more ticketing options available for everyone wishing to travel more frequently all available from the park and ride website.

Passengers using the Southsea service will be able to alternate with the daily park and ride bus to the city centre or Hard Interchange. Hopping on and off between the two routes with the same ticket will be permitted, offering an easy journey for commuters and those traveling through to the Isle of Wight, as well as visitors to the city centre shops, Gunwharf Quays or Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. It also stops off at popular attractions such as Charles Dickens' Birthplace and the D-Day Story museum along its route.

Commercial director Philip Blair said: ‘We are delighted to be operating the Southsea Park and Ride service on behalf of Portsmouth City Council. Travelling by bus is very much a green alternative to driving in by car, helping to reduce the number of vehicles and emissions in the city.’

Portsmouth Park and Ride. Picture: Paul Jacobs (141038-9)

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, also shared his excitement, remarking: ‘We know that Southsea seafront is a popular destination for everyone in the summer, and the Portsmouth Park and Ride service is a great option for people to avoid parking stress and fees. Not only is travelling by bus a greener option than private cars, it can also help to reduce congestion and air pollution in the summer. I'm pleased to see this popular park and ride service back this year, and I look forward to seeing lots of people travel by bus to Portsmouth's wonderful seafront and attractions.’

Find out more about the park and ride on its website parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk

