Residential homes, demolition of buildings and stunning light installations are all featured in a whole raft of planning applications for the local area this week.

A number of planning applications have been submitted to the local councils seeking permission for a number of developments.

Here are the applications this week from across The News area. To view or comment on the plans see the local planning portal for each council.

Demolition of building Eastney Swimming Baths Henderson Road Southsea PO4 9NBRef. No: 25/01034/DEM |

Within Tree Preservation Order 62; (TG2A) Common Lime (Tilia x europaea), crown reduction of up to 4m to previous pruning points and removal of all dead wood 51 Campbell Road Southsea PO5 1RJRef. No: 25/01012/TPO |

Redevelopment of existing buildings to form 9no. residential units with retention of retail/office space at ground floor, and parking to rear for 4no vehicles with side access from Havant Road. 147-149 Havant Road Drayton Portsmouth PO6 2AARef. No: 25/00916/FUL |

Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 7-bedroom/ 7-person house in multiple occupation (Sui Generis) 57 New Road East Portsmouth PO2 7RSRef. No: 25/00906/FUL |

Application for the approval of reserved matters of landscaping pursuant to outline permission 18/00848/OUT (as varied by 25/00150/NMA) (for construction of a twelve storey building (3,317sqm GEA) to provide 76no. 'co-living' bedspaces with shared communal facilities comprising gymnasium, kitchens, laundry and residents' lounges; together with external amenity areas (Sui Generis)) The Invincible 6 Wickham Street Portsmouth PO1 3EFRef. No: 25/00901/REM |

Demolition of existing buildings and construction of a new teaching and learning building (Class F1(a)) including associated landscape, footpath, access and highway works. University House Winston Churchill Avenue Portsmouth PO1 2UPRef. No: 25/00892/FUL |

Outline application for proposed construction of 9no. dwellings (principles of layout and scale to be considered) 140 Southampton Road Portsmouth Ref. No: 25/00891/OUT |

Application for Certificate of Lawful Development for existing use of outbuildings as nursery staff room 232 Southampton Road Portsmouth Ref. No: 25/00896/CPE |

Installation of temporary (three years) light-based art to be added to the exterior handrail at the top of Southsea Castle Lighthouse Lighthouse Southsea Castle Clarence Esplanade Southsea Ref. No: 25/00872/FUL |

Change of use from commercial (Class E) to residential (Class C3) including associated conversion works and consolidation of planning unit into a single family home 26 And 26A Copnor Road Portsmouth PO3 5AHRef. No: 25/00847/FUL |

Application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning permission 23/01006/HOU in relation to external alterations 25 Jubilee Avenue Portsmouth PO6 4QN Ref. No: 25/00810/VOC |

Installation of no.6 electric vehicle parking bays and associated works Village Hotel Lakeshore Drive Portsmouth PO6 3FR Ref. No: 25/00803/FUL |

Construction of single storey rear extension; extending 5m from the rear wall, with a maximum height of 2.95m and measuring 2.9m to the eaves 17 Rectory Avenue Portsmouth PO6 1AL Ref. No: 25/00023/GPDC |

Construction of single storey rear extension; extending 5.9m from the rear wall, with a maximum height of 3.9m and measuring 2.9m to the eaves 4 Merthyr Avenue Portsmouth PO6 2AS Ref. No: 25/00019/GPDC |

EIA Screening Opinion for the development of battery energy storage system Fort Widley Portsdown Hill Road Portsmouth PO6 3LS Ref. No: 25/00002/EIASCR | Received: Thu 08 May 2025 | Validated: Wed 25 Jun 2025 | Status: Awaiting decision

Application for change of use from C3 to 5 bed/6 persons House in Multiple Occupancy, with 5 bathrooms and one dining room and two kitchen. Flat First Floor 35 Kingston Road Portsmouth PO2 7DP Ref. No: 25/00197/FUL |

APP/25/00675 Site Address: 67 Southleigh Road, Havant, PO9 2QQ Proposal: 1 No Lime (T1) - Reduce Height by 4.5 metres, leaving a heigh of 18 metres. Reduce width by 2.5 Metres, leaving Width of 10 metres. Remove epicormic growth at base and up to 4 metres. Tree subject to TPO 1330

25/00295/TREE Ashburton Road Gosport Hampshire PO12 2LH. CROWN REDUCTION OF 1NO. CHESTNUT TREE BY 1.5M, CROWN REDUCTION OF 2NO. BAY TREES BY 1M, TRIM PYRACANTHA SHRUB BY 1M AND REDUCTION OF MIXED HEDGE BY 1.5M (CONSERVATION AREA)

P/25/1208/TO 15 BEACON GARDENS SOUTHAMPTON SO31 7QA Proposal: Tpo599: G1.8 English Oak - Prune Back Lateral Growth By 2M Only To The South Side Only. Crown Spread Reduced To 17M. No Pruning Wounds To Exceed 50Mm In Dia. G1.7 English Oak - Prune Back Lateral Branches By 2M Only Over Garden Side Of Canopy (South Side) Crown Spread Reduced To 18M. No Pruning Wounds To Exceed 50Mm In Dia.

P/25/1209/TO 345D Hunts Pond Road Fareham PO14 4PD Proposal: Tpo 433 G5.1 Oak: Reduce The Entire Canopy Back To Previous Points. Remove The Lowest Branch Back Into The Main Stem.

P/23/1141/DP/C Bursledon Brickworks Coal Park Lane Swanwick SO31 7GWProposal: Discharge Of Condition 16 (Contamination Validation Report) Of Approved Application P/23/1141/Fp-Construction Of 12 - Two And Three Bedroom Dwellings With Car Parking Along With Use Of Existing Access Onto Swanwick Lane. Enabling Development To Secure Funding For The Restoration Of Drying Sheds 1 & 2 Within Bursledon Brickworks

P/25/1199/TO 21 Steinbeck Close Whiteley Fareham PO15 7EX Proposal: Tpo183 W1: Localised Reduction On The Southeast Side Of Crown By 3.5 Metres To Natural Target Pruning Points To Reshape And Balance Crown - Maximum Diameter Of Live Pruning Wounds 75 < 100Mm. Crown Lift To 5 Metres Above Ground Level By Removing Small Diameter Branches < 75Mm.

P/25/1197/PH47 The Fairway Portchester Fareham PO16 8NR Proposal:Single Storey Rear Extension To Measure 6Metres Deep, 4 Metres High, With An Eaves Height Of 3 Metres.

P/25/1192/LB 60 High Street Fareham PO16 7BG Proposal: Replacement Of Existing White Pvcu Sliding Doors With Black Grey Powder Coated Aluminium Sliding Door

P/25/1196/TO 9 Danube Drive Swanwick SO31 1ER Proposal: Ftpo585: G1.3 Ash - 3M Height Reduction. Upper Lateral Branches Reduce By 3M (Showing Early Signs Of Adb). G1.4 Beech - 2M Height Reduction And 2M Lateral Reduction On Side Of 9 Danube Drive.

P/20/1168/DP/O Land South of Funtley Road Funtley Fareham Proposal: Discharge Of Conditions 15 (Sound Attenuation), 16 (Cycle Storage), 17 (Bin Storage), 18 (Materials), 22 (Boundary Treatment) , 24 (Bus Stop) And 25 (Ev Charging) Of Planning Application P/20/1168/Oa - Development Of Up To 125 Dwellings

P/25/1193/TO 3 Coal Park Lane Swanwick SO31 7GW Proposal: Tpo312 G6: Reduce To A Final Height Of 14M. Lateral Spread Of 10M. Crown Lift To Clear Building By 2M

P/25/1188/FP 48 Titchfield Road Stubbington Fareham PO14 2JF Proposal: First Floor Rear Extension

P/25/1184/FP 1 Seaway Grove Portchester Fareham PO16 9HZProposal: Roof Conversion With Front And Rear Dormers And Front Roof Window, Revised Front Door Location And Single Storey Rear Extension

P/25/1185/FP 19 Conrad Gardens Whiteley Fareham PO15 7ET Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

P/25/1183/PH 11 Sopwith Way Swanwick SO31 7AY Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension To Measure 4.5 Metres Deep, 3.51 Metres High, With An Eaves Height Of 2.61 Metres.

P/25/1179/TO 15 Crofton Way Warsash SO31 9FQ Proposal: Ftpo611 G21 Lime: Fell To Ground Level

P/22/0608/DP/C 260 Botley Road Burridge SO31 1BL Proposal: Details Pursuant To Condition 20 (Water Efficiency)

P/25/1174/TO16 Monterey Drive Locks Heath SO31 6NW Proposal:G3.2 Oak Tree - Reduce Lower Branches On Southside Of The Tree By 1.5-2M Natural Target Pruning Points - Maximum Diameter Of Live Pruning Wounds < 75Mm.

P/25/1173/TC32 Bridge Street Titchfield Fareham PO14 4EA Proposal:Titchfield Ca: T1- Removal To Ground Level. T2- Removal To Ground Level.

To reduce the crown of the chestnut tree at Southwick Estate by circa 25-30% which will be to the same margin as the works which have previously been completed. Red Lion High Street Southwick Fareham Hampshire PO17 6EFRef. No: 25/01903/TPC |

Willow tree which requires a 50% reduction. We also would like to remove the ivy from around the tree. We would want to reduce the tree size by about 20 metres This tree is in a conservation area 1 High Street Southwick Fareham Hampshire PO17 6EBRef. No: 25/01900/TPC |

Demolish existing outside WC lean to at the rear. Single storey rear dining room extension. Convert the existing dining room into a utility and shower room with WC. 4 Park Road Bishops Waltham Southampton Hampshire SO32 1BQRef. No: 25/01886/HOU |

T1 - Oak - Prune South-West sector by 2M and reduce in height by 1M, to alleviate overhang into garden - leaving a height of 5M by 6M width 17 Creech View Denmead Waterlooville Hampshire PO7 6SURef. No: 25/01875/TPO |

The extension is to contain an open plan living/dining and kitchen space. The materials to be used will match the main house and no part of the extension will he higher than 4m.Show more description Marina Springles Lane Titchfield Fareham Hampshire PO15 6RRRef. No: 25/01837/PNHOU |

Installation of a garage on the rear of the garden. Construction of Garage 4.5m wide x 7m long with garage door facing the back of the property and garage rear of the garage in brick. 1 Cranleigh Albany Road Bishops Waltham Southampton Hampshire SO32 1BYRef. No: 25/01641/LDP |



