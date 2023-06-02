Portsmouth Royal British Legion building will be demolished for new flats
Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee was told on Wednesday (May 31) that the Lawish One Ltd development of the Sixth Avenue site was not profitable enough to warrant any contribution and that any demand could scupper work.
In March, the committee backed the idea in principle but agreed not to grant planning permission until an attempt had been made to have some affordable housing within the 27-flat scheme.
However, a report published by the council last week showed the development was expected to make a profit of £520,000, or about 12 per cent after costs, below the 20 per cent threshold at which affordable housing contributions are expected.
The developer had made a £25,000 offer for off-site provision but this was later withdrawn.
Planning agent Darryl Howells, representing the company at the committee meeting, said £300,000 would still be paid in Community Infrastructure Levy payments to fund projects in the area.
‘It’s still policy-compliant,’ he said. ‘There’s no justifiable reason why planning permission can’t be granted.’
The committee voted unanimously to approve the scheme.