On Tuesday, January 17, the city council's cabinet will be asked to consider a proposed rise in charges for Hackney carriages focused mainly on increasing the cost of longer journeys.

Dozens of drivers have written to the council in support of the move, saying it was needed to help cover the rising cost of living, however a petition has also been collected by those against it who have warned it would make them uncompetitive.

Taxi fares could become more expensive for Portsmouth passengers. Picture Michael Gillen.

Fares are set by the council and regularly reviewed. Last year they were raised by £1 per journey, regardless of distance.

The latest proposal would see the cost of a two-mile trip increased from £7.20 to £7.40 and a 10-mile journey from £24.40 to £26.

Hackney carriage driver Nurul Alam said he felt this was 'very much needed' to support the industry in a letter supporting the move.

'The fare we are charging is not sufficient to these days due to increased fuel and everyday living cost,' he said. 'Plus, our fares are similar to or lower then the private hire companies, especially the multi-seater price going out of city bounds.'

He was one of 57 drivers to write to the council supporting the proposed fare increase.

However, a petition signed by 23 people was also submitted, opposing the change.

'We believe the increase proposed to be unnecessary,' it said. 'The reason given: the increase in fuel costs, is in our opinion false in that prices for fuel are predicted to fall, as is inflation.

'The last rise was for £1 on all fares, this represents 25 per cent on a £4 fare, and is well above other occupations.

'To remain competitive, any business must take notice of their market and adjust prices accordingly. Hackney fares are already, in the minds of many, too high or high enough as anyone doing one fair per hour if they're lucky will tell you.'

