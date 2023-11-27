Taxi and private hire drivers in Portsmouth are upset after the city council voted to increase fees for taxis, with an Uber representative saying they “get nothing in return” from the city.

In a recent council meeting, increases in fees and charges were discussed as a way to cover a budget shortfall in the licensing department. Instead of using taxpayer money, the new payments to cover the deficit will be imposed on taxi operators and drivers. Among the rises, the price for granting or renewing a private hire vehicle licence, for three years, will go up from £290 to £336. A full list of the new fees and charges can be viewed here.

Speaking to the chamber, Peter Sutherland, an elected representative for local Uber drivers says there is “great unhappiness” amongst colleagues. “Just from general feedback in the last few days from my colleagues, there is great unhappiness, and a lot of talk about licensing elsewhere and I urge you all to consider these matters when looking to approve or disapprove a fee increase,” he said. “We get nothing in return from this city – we just get an increase in fees.”

Sutherland also raised concerns about taxis licensed in other areas, especially Wolverhampton, still operating in the city. He estimated that 50-60 taxis from Wolverhampton are currently working in Portsmouth. The popularity of Wolverhampton’s licensing department has grown by taxi drivers looking for a cheap and quick application process.

Licensing manager Nickii Humphreys responded, saying the city is not close to a “tipping point” regarding vehicles being licensed elsewhere, with 981 currently licensed by Portsmouth City Council. “Unfortunately it will only be through national legislative change that we’ll see the situation be challenged,” she added.

Councillor George Madgwick expressed disappointment at the increased fees and suggested compensatory measures like free parking for Portsmouth licence holders or access to bus lanes. He added: “I understand there’ll be a budget deficit, I do always struggle when people say it shouldn’t be funded by council taxpayers when our buses are – and everyone says that’s an amazing thing.”