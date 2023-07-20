At their meeting on Tuesday (July 18), councillors unanimously supported a motion proposed by Labour councillors Charlotte Gerada and Yinka Adeniran which makes a series of recommendations to improve access.

‘I was horrified to hear stories of how difficult it was to book a taxi and how important hospital appointments were missed and how some managed to get to where they needed to go but then couldn’t secure a return ride and were standed and how some were even refused because of clear discrimination,’ Cllr Gerada said.

‘In 2023 and in a city the prides itself on being inclusive, this is shocking and totally unacceptable.’

There have been calls to improve access to taxis Picture: Habibur Rahman

Almost 17,000 people in Portsmouth are either disabled or have a long-term health condition that significantly impacts their day-to-day life. However, there are only 73 accessible taxis in the city and these are particularly in demand for getting people to and from school.

Speaking at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Sharon Smithson, who has been disabled since birth and in a wheelchair for more than 30 years, said the industry was lagging behind.

‘Having access to transport is such an important part of maintaining my independence,’ she said. ‘Whereas trains and buses are moving forward with accessibility, I have experienced problems with taxis in Portsmouth all my life and it does not seem to be improving. If anything, it is getting more challenging.’

She said a taxi driver refused to take her after a night out with friends in at Gunwharf because ‘it would take too long to get the ramps out’ and he could earn more money carrying other passengers.

Her comments were echoed by councillor Simon Bosher, the leader of the Conservative group and its transport spokesman, who said it was ‘nigh on impossible’ for people to get taxis in his ward of Drayton and Farlington.

‘Fundamentally, there is something very wrong,’ he said. ‘Part of the problem is the deregulation of taxis which has led to all those taxis coming in from Wolverhampton which we have no control over.

‘The licensing scenario of taxis in Portsmouth has become a little bit like the Wild West and the victims in all of that are disabled people and some of the elderly in the outlying areas.’

Among those also speaking in support of the motion were honorary alderman John Attrill who said it was a particular issue for people with learning disabilities.

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, the chairman of the licensing committee, said he was happy to look into the issue but said the council only had limited control.

‘These are private companies that operate for profit and they are struggling to make ends meet and many would struggle to afford a wheelchair-accessible vehicle,’ he said.