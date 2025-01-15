Portsmouth's air pollution problem: calls for stricter standards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new report has highlighted how air pollution in Portsmouth may be deepening health inequalities, particularly in more deprived areas.

The report from Clean Air South estimates that 6.2 per cent of deaths in Portsmouth in 2022 were linked to long-term exposure to particulate air pollution.

John Boswell, a Professor at the University of Southampton and co-author of the report, said: “Those who contribute least to the problem are also the most exposed to it and the most vulnerable to its damaging effects.”

Socially disadvantaged groups, he explained, are more likely to live near busy roads, have limited access to green spaces, and reside in poorly ventilated housing. These conditions increase their exposure to harmful pollutants.

Port Cities Hit Hard

Portsmouth, along with Southampton, has some of the highest pollution levels in the region. Together, they account for 15 Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) – zones where air quality falls below national standards and local authorities are required to implement improvement plans.

Progress has been made, with councils such as Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council successfully revoking AQMAs in recent years. However, Portsmouth remains a hotspot for pollution and its associated health risks.

The Clean Air South report highlights that Portsmouth established 13 AQMAs in 2005 but revoked eight of them by 2009, leaving five in place.

It notes that Portsmouth faces distinct challenges in addressing air quality due to its dense population and the limited number of roads - only three - connecting Portsea Island to the mainland, which frequently results in heavy traffic congestion.

While progress has been made by both Southampton and Portsmouth City Councils in meeting government air quality objectives, the report cautions that labelling areas as compliant with these standards might create a misleading perception of air safety.

Call for Action

The report calls for stricter air quality standards aligned with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, as the UK’s current targets are less stringent. Sue Littlemore, Director of Civic University at Southampton, emphasised the role local councils can play: “They do have policy levers to manage traffic, control domestic burning, and provide public health information.”

Local collaboration is also key, according to Professor William Rosenberg, Chair of Wessex Health Partners. “Productive collaboration among stakeholders is a key cornerstone for port cities like Southampton and Portsmouth,” he said.

However, he cautioned that industry efforts alone are insufficient without government intervention to monitor and enforce improvements.

Looking Forward

The report underscores the importance of tackling air pollution to reduce health inequalities, protect vulnerable groups, and relieve pressure on local health services. It highlights the potential for local governments to lead the way in improving air quality and achieving healthier communities.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, said: "We welcome this report by Clean Air South drawing attention to this important issue. Air pollution is a priority in our Health and Wellbeing Strategy, and as a city, large organisations are coming together through the Air Quality Board to reduce pollution and identify ways that we can work together smarter.

"With around half of all emissions in the city relating to transport, large investments in buses, electric vehicle charge points, and measures to reduce pollution around schools, among others, will continue to improve air quality in Portsmouth. We recognise those living in less affluent areas tend to be exposed to higher levels of pollutants and Portsmouth's five AQMAs largely sit in the most deprived and densely populated areas of the city.

"As the Clean Air report highlights, Portsmouth Port has also undertaken some good work to reduce emissions, but there is more work underway. We are committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050."