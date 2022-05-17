Portsmouth's Labour group announces a new leader after local election success

Charles Dickens ward councillor Cal Corkery has taken over from George Fielding with Charlotte Gerada the group's new deputy leader.

'I am passionate about the need for municipal socialism in local government and look forward to working with colleagues towards this end,' he told The News. 'Together we form a strong team ready to hold the cabinet to account and deliver for our constituents and supporters.'

Pictured: Cal Corkery Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said the group, having gained two new councillors, including the first ever black woman councillor in Portsmouth - Yinka Adeniran - was now aiming to become the biggest party in the city.

At the first full meeting of the council since the local elections earlier this month, the group also saw its councillors elected as the chairman of four committees after an agreement was made with the Conservative group which saw them support each other's nominations.

The move drew strong criticism from Lib Dem councillors who said having non-administration representatives heading statutory committees, including planning and licensing would restrict its ability to make decisions.

Despite leading the council, there are now only two Lib Dem committee chairmen with Leo Madden leading the governance committee and Ian Holder the health scrutiny panel.

But Cllr Corkery said having opposition councillors heading committees would lead to stronger scrutiny of council decisions.