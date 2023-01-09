Portsmouth's Labour group leader deselected as party 'purges' Momentum associates

Councillor Cal Corkery, who has represented the Charles Dickens ward since 2019, has been deselected and the decision is due to be finalised with the conclusion of the selection process later this week.

He said his arrest at a protest against the decision of the then prime minister Boris Johnson to prorogue parliament, a Facebook post he 'liked' in 2016 and his former position as chairman of the city's Momentum group had all been used by the South East Labour Party.

Cllr Corkery became leader of the council's Labour group last year but will now no longer be able run for re-election under the party's banner.

Councillor Cal Corkery. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Several Labour Party members have confirmed that the suspension of his group colleague Judith Smyth was taken after she spoke out in support of Cllr Corkery at a Labour meeting. The investigation into Cllr Smyth is ongoing.

Cllr Corkery said he believed the decision to block him from restanding was part of a national campaign by the party against more left wing members who he said were being targeted under 'spurious' grounds.

'I am incredibly disappointed to confirm I have been blocked by the South East Labour Party from restanding as a Labour candidate in May's local elections when my term on the council comes to an end,' he said. 'The grounds for blocking me from restanding appear particularly weak.

Labour councillor Judith Smyth

'The reasons given were: being arrested at a peaceful protest against Boris Johnson's illegal prorogation of Parliament (despite being released without charge); liking an innocuous Facebook post in 2016 from a group which would go on to be proscribed by the party five years later; and having previously been chair of the local Momentum group.

'This seems to be part of a national trend within the Labour Party whereby socialists and trade unionists are denied the opportunity to stand for selection as election candidates on spurious grounds.

'I believe the best chance we have for getting the Tories out and really changing this country for the better lies in a united and diverse Labour Party which represents the broad church of our movement. The actions of some risk undermining this and I call on the party hierarchy to embrace the kind of democracy and pluralism that can unite all of us around a movement for change.

'Being elected as a local councillor for the area I live in was an incredible privilege and I am proud of what we have achieved.

'In Charles Dickens ward we have supported hundreds of residents with local issues, in particular with a large number of housing problems, helping people to stand up for their rights to a decent, safe and affordable place to call home. I'm proud of the strong relationships our team in Charles Dickens has built with residents and community groups which I know will have a lasting impact.

'On the council we have helped shape the policy agenda on the big issues of the day, including the Tipner West development, the campaign for a living wage, and tackling the climate crisis.

'I have always taken a principled approach to activism and will end my term knowing I stuck to the principles I believe in. As a councillor I have striven to uphold the highest standards in public office and will continue to do the best I possibly can for residents until the end of my term.

'I would like to place on record my thanks to all those party activists and trade unionists who have given their support recently during what has been a really challenging period - your solidarity has provided a much needed reminder of the very best of our movement.

'I was an active community and housing campaigner and trade union activist well before I was elected to the council and look forward to continuing to play my part in fighting for a better world after my term on the council comes to an end.'

Claire Udy, who briefly served as a Labour councillor before becoming independent and who was vice-chairwoman of Momentum under Cllr Corkery, criticised the decision.

'The blind betrayal of Cal's hard work within Charles Dickens by Labour is cruel,' she said. 'It's not like we didn't expect this kind of action from Keir Starmer's Labour though. He has chosen to purge any socialist who dares to fight for the poorest among us.'