Portsmouth’s rapid transit scheme brings jobs, homes, and sustainability

Toby Paine

Councillors in Portsmouth have highlighted the wide-ranging social and economic benefits of a major project to improve the city.

In September 2020, the Portsmouth city region was awarded nearly £56m from the Transforming Cities Fund to enhance connectivity and boost local productivity by improving walking, cycling, and public transport infrastructure.

A significant portion of this funding was allocated to tranche two of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit (SEHRT) programme, which has aimed to transform local travel and create numerous benefits for the community.

The SEHRT scheme is expected to deliver improved journey times and travel efficiency, along with a 20 per cent increase in bus passenger numbers. This growth, equating to over one million bus trips per month, supports job creation and fosters economic development in the city.

By 2036, the programme aims to enable the construction of 17,750 new homes and 306,000 square metres of employment space, representing a significant share of the housing and employment growth forecast for the Portsmouth city region.

The scheme also expands opportunities for education and employment, while encouraging the adoption of sustainable transport, which contributes to a greener and healthier community.

The delivery of the SEHRT programme by Alun Griffiths Contractors (AGC) included a commitment to creating social value in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Over the course of the project, AGC employed 32 local residents, provided 74 weeks of apprenticeship opportunities for disadvantaged individuals, and spent more than £2.75m with the local supply chain within a five-mile radius of the project.

It also partnered with educational institutions, upgrading facilities and improving opportunities for young people.

Examples of these initiatives include work at The Harbour School in Portsmouth, where AGC transformed an enclosed outdoor area into a new learning space, enhancing the visual appeal and functionality of the site.

At West Meon Primary School, AGC helped replace a dilapidated shed used for PE and equipment storage.

The company also participated in tree-planting efforts across Portsmouth, contributing 64 hours of work to plant over 5,000 saplings and trees.

In partnership with Portsmouth FC’s Pompey in the Community programme, AGC improved accessibility around a football pitch through their involvement in the Pompey Big Build.

Furthermore, they supported Motiv8’s cycle repair centre by transporting donated bikes to a workshop where they were repaired and given to those in need of transport.

Cllr Peter Candlish, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, expressed his support for the initiative, stating: “A good program. Regardless of where the world takes us over the next few years, I think this is something the city should continue doing.”