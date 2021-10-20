Portsmouth's Victoria Park to see monuments to HMS Shah, Admiral Napier and the Centenary Fountain restored
THREE listed monuments in Portsmouth's Victoria Park are set to be refurbished after councillors approved the work.
Approval has been given for repairs to the HMS Shah memorial, Centenary Fountain and monument to Admiral Napier which will form part of the city council's £2m improvement project.
'This is part of a renaissance for this park - restoring it and introducing elements that are contemporary to improve the community facility,' the council's planning committee chairman, councillor Lee Hunt said at Wednesday's meeting.
Read More
The project will see the black marble plaques removed from the HMS Shah memorial to allow for the original engravings to be restored, repointing of the Admiral Napier monument and the cleaning and restoration of the fountain.
Planning permission was required for the work as all three are Grade II listed.
'These assets enjoy both individual and collective value in terms of their period design, the extent of their preservation, their contribution to the character and feel of the park and their historic interest,' a report recommending approval said.
'The range of works and methods proposed are well considered, appropriate and necessary to help secure the sympathetic restoration and long term future of the assets.'
The work is part of the wider project to overhaul the park. The council has applied for more than £2m through the National Lottery Heritage Fund to finance it.