The Centenary Fountain in Victoria Park Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Approval has been given for repairs to the HMS Shah memorial, Centenary Fountain and monument to Admiral Napier which will form part of the city council's £2m improvement project.

'This is part of a renaissance for this park - restoring it and introducing elements that are contemporary to improve the community facility,' the council's planning committee chairman, councillor Lee Hunt said at Wednesday's meeting.

HMS Shah memorial in Victoria Park, Portsmouth

The project will see the black marble plaques removed from the HMS Shah memorial to allow for the original engravings to be restored, repointing of the Admiral Napier monument and the cleaning and restoration of the fountain.

Planning permission was required for the work as all three are Grade II listed.

'These assets enjoy both individual and collective value in terms of their period design, the extent of their preservation, their contribution to the character and feel of the park and their historic interest,' a report recommending approval said.

'The range of works and methods proposed are well considered, appropriate and necessary to help secure the sympathetic restoration and long term future of the assets.'