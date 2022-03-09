Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the aircraft at Farnborough Airport is currently under investigation.

The Conservative MP told airports he can order them to detain Russian aircraft, and has the power to order the Civil Aviation Authority to terminate the registration of planes owned by sanctioned individuals.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast Russian airlines and private jets have already been banned from the UK.

He added: ‘However there were potential loopholes and I also wanted to make the issue a criminal one, so last night I also signed a law which closes off some of those loopholes to do with trying to work out the ownership of some of these aircraft.

‘There is one such aircraft on the ground at Farnborough that I have essentially impounded whilst we carry out further investigations, for the last few days.

‘It’s very important that we have the laws available to enable that to happen.’

It is now a criminal offence for Russian planes to enter British airspace.

A Government source confirmed the jet ‘was transporting a wealthy Russian and the ownership of the aircraft is now the subject of an investigation’.

‘The aircraft will only be allowed to leave Farnborough if the inquiry shows it is not a Russian-owned or controlled jet,’ the source added.

Mr Shapps gave further information about the investigation in an interview with LBC Radio.

He said: ‘We know that it isn’t a Russian company that holds the aircraft, it’s rather a Luxembourg-registered aircraft.

‘We are carrying out further checks before releasing it and what we won’t do is allow any Russian oligarchs to pass on that jet when it does eventually go.’

