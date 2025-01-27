Pro Palestine protestors march in Portsmouth - in pictures

However police have confirmed that the protest was not the catalyst for a dispersal order and additional police powers to tackle disorder in the Fratton area.

The event organised by Portsmouth Palestine Solidarity Campaign group and the Palestine Solidarity Movement from Bournemouth involved marchers unfurling and carrying a red line over 100 metres long through the streets of Fratton from the city centre.

It comes amidst the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas following 15 months of war, with tens of thousands of Palestinians returning to north Gaza today (Monday) after Israel opened routes through the Netzarim Corridor.

The recent war began in October 2023 when Hamas fighters launched an assault from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people in Israel and taking more than 250 hostages. Israel's response included a huge Israeli military offensive in Gaza. More than 46,700 people have been killed, the majority of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The branch secretary of the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Mark Sage, said the march represented ‘a stand against genocide, apartheid and occupation’.

He said: “The Red Line visually represents red lines that have been crossed by Israel in over 15 months of devastating warfare on Gaza. This area in Palestine the size of the Isle of Wight, but as densely populated as Portsmouth, has over two million citizens.

“In May 2024, president Joe Biden and prime minister Rishi Sunak, said that to for Israel to attack Rafah would cross a red line, by targeting the last safe zone. But the attack on Rafah happened, killing civilians and destroying the majority of homes, roads and infrastructure.

“Despite the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister Netanyahu and former defence minister Gallant, the UK government has refused to apply sanctions or take any meaningful action to prevent Israel continuing to breach international law, including through its illegal occupation of Palestine's West Bank, and the system of apartheid that Palestinian residents of Israel live under.

“The People’s Red Line says that we will not stay silent in the face of genocide and other crimes against humanity. We call on everyone to support the movement for peace, justice and equality in Palestine, and for effective action against those responsible for the devastating slaughter in Gaza.”

The timing of the march coincided with the police implementing a dispersal order and additional stop and search powers in Fratton, following reports of a public order incident ‘between a large group of people on Fratton Road’. However it said this was not in connection to the march and protest which police say ‘was peaceful and passed without incident’.

Police have also confirmed they do not believe yesterday’s public disorder is linked to the stabbing in the city centre of a 16-year-old boy, with five people arrested and in police custody in relating to that incident which took place on Saturday (January 25).

