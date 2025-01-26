WATCH: Police swarm to Fratton over public order incidents - dispersal order issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were spotted detaining people in Fratton this afternoon as several vehicles swarmed to the scene over a large “public order incident”.

Police presence near Farmfoods in Fratton on Sunday | Stu Vaizey

A heavy police presence attended the area around Farmfoods in Fratton Road where several men were confronted by officers. Two males were seen being ushered into a van while two others were seen being handled by officers but the force said no one has been arrested.

Hampshire police has now issued a dispersal order with additional stop and search powers to combat disorder. The authority said they do not believe the incidents to be linked to the stabbing of a 16-year-old in the city centre on Saturday evening that led to five males being arrested for attempted murder.

Meanwhile Portsmouth & South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign were protesting in Fratton against Israel's attacks on Gaza today. A procession through the city with a symbolic kilometre-long Red Line took place after starting at Fratton station. The force has not indicated whether this was linked to any of the disorder.

Police presence near Farmfoods in Fratton | Stu Vaizey

A police spokesperson said: “We have implemented a dispersal order and additional stop and search powers in Portsmouth today (Sunday 26 January) following reports of a public order incident taking place in Fratton.

“We were called at 12.13pm this afternoon to reports of an altercation taking place between a large group of people on Fratton Road. Officers have attended and engaged with those at the location and remain there, and in the neighbouring areas, at the current time.

“As part of our response to this incident we have implemented a Section 34 dispersal order covering the areas in the attached map, which includes Holbrook Road, Lake Road, Station Street, Arundel Street and Market Way. The order, which was put in place at 12.52pm today, is currently due to be in place until 12.51pm tomorrow (Monday 27 January).

“The order gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the areas concerned with no return within the specified time period. It also gives officers the power to seize anything used in the commission of ASB. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

“We also previously put a Section 60 order in place across the same area, which gives officers additional stop and search powers. These powers, which are utilised under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, were implemented at 1.07pm and were rescinded at 4.30pm.”

The dispersal order in Fratton | Hants police

Portsmouth Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, said: “I know that Fratton Road will have been busy this afternoon and that people in the area will have been worried having seen this disorder taking place. I’m also aware that the community will still be concerned following the news that a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in the city centre yesterday evening. I would like to reassure you that we do not believe these incidents to be connected in any way at the current time, and all the information we have suggests they are both isolated incidents involving people known to each other.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence on Fratton Road and the surrounding area today as officers carry out dedicated patrols in response to the incident this afternoon.

“Please be reassured that enquiries into the circumstances of this incident are being progressed and we will have a number of officers in the area who are approachable if you have any concerns, or any information.”