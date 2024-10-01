Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demonstrators have gathered in Guildhall Square to protest against the recent energy price hike, calling for price guarantees and the nationalisation of energy companies.

Members of Unite Community led the demonstration, objecting to the 10 per cent increase in gas and electricity prices after energy regulator Ofgem set the new price cap for October to December.

Members of Unite alongside other community organisations, held a rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth following the increase of the energy price cap | Sarah Standing

This change sees the average annual bill rise from £1,568 to £1,717 for a typical household using gas and electricity and paying by direct debit.

Unite Community, a group formed by the Unite union, warned that the price rise would push millions into poverty and hardship. The protest was held as part of the ‘Unite for Energy for All’ campaign, which is calling for fair energy prices, the restoration of the winter fuel allowance, retrofitting homes, an end to forced prepayment meters, and the renationalisation of energy services.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham criticised the energy companies, saying: “Callous utility corporations are blighting the lives of millions. Every household must be guaranteed enough energy to cover essential needs. No one should be forced to choose between heating or eating.”

She added: “Last year alone, private firms reported profits of £45bn from our country’s domestic energy system. If that money had been kept in the hands of the hardworking public, it could have been used to save each household almost £2,000 on their energy bills.”

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, who attended the protest, highlighted concerns about pensioners who will be affected by recent changes to the winter fuel allowance, which has been means-tested.

“We estimate there are around 1,000 to 1,500 additional pensioner households who will be severely impacted,” he said. “We’ve allocated significant funds and expect to announce a support scheme this week.”

On the price hike, Cllr Pitt said the council is “very concerned because there a lot of vulnerable people who will have to choose between heating and eating”.

“The winter fuel payment cut is coming on the back of all of the cost of living issues we’ve experienced over the last couple of years and we know today a ten per cent rise in fuel costs this winter – it’s a double whammy.”