Protest march planned to save Stubbington Study Centre from closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners fighting to save Stubbington Study Centre have organised a protest march in a bid to persuade officials to rethink their plans for the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The march is set to take place on Saturday, February 8 meeting at 10am at the Lee On Solent Memorial, and marching towards the study centre itself which provides recreational outdoor learning experiences including residential opportunities for school children.

As previously reported by The News, Hampshire County Council has unveiled plans to close the centre and reuse the site instead for a new children’s home to replace its aging facility in Swanwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stubbington Study Centre | Hampshire County Council

It has launched a consultation to garner views, but has outlined that despite the centre’s popularity with local schools there is no requirement for the council to provide the recreational facility and it points to other organisations which provide recreational experiences elsewhere in the county.

But there has been huge opposition so far with more than 13,600 signing a petition to save the site, and concerns raised by local MP Caroline Dinenage and Fareham Borough Council.

The campaign group Save Stubbington Study Centre said: “A Protest March will be meeting at 10am at the Lee On Solent Memorial, and marching towards the study centre. With the time ticking we need to make people aware of the centre's plight.

“Please come along if you can!”

Hampshire County Council will then discuss the proposals at a committee meeting on March 5 and then again on March 18.