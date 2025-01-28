Protest march planned to save Stubbington Study Centre from closure
The march is set to take place on Saturday, February 8 meeting at 10am at the Lee On Solent Memorial, and marching towards the study centre itself which provides recreational outdoor learning experiences including residential opportunities for school children.
As previously reported by The News, Hampshire County Council has unveiled plans to close the centre and reuse the site instead for a new children’s home to replace its aging facility in Swanwick.
It has launched a consultation to garner views, but has outlined that despite the centre’s popularity with local schools there is no requirement for the council to provide the recreational facility and it points to other organisations which provide recreational experiences elsewhere in the county.
But there has been huge opposition so far with more than 13,600 signing a petition to save the site, and concerns raised by local MP Caroline Dinenage and Fareham Borough Council.
The campaign group Save Stubbington Study Centre said: “A Protest March will be meeting at 10am at the Lee On Solent Memorial, and marching towards the study centre. With the time ticking we need to make people aware of the centre's plight.
“Please come along if you can!”
To find out more about the Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign visit www.stubbybiscuit.co.uk where you can sign the petition and also complete the county council's official online consultation form with the deadline being February 10.
Hampshire County Council will then discuss the proposals at a committee meeting on March 5 and then again on March 18.
