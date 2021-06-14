Recap updates as Boris Johnson delays end of lockdown

The Prime Minister announced the lifting of all measures has been delayed to July 19, instead of June 21.

Mr Johnson was joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance at a press conference this evening.

The final stage of easing will see all lockdown restrictions lifted, however that looks set to take place in July instead of June 21.

Pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor customers on May 17, in the third step of easing.

The first step in the easing took place in March when schools reopened.

In the final step all legal limits on social contact will be lifted and nightclubs will be able to reopen – it has now been delayed to July 19.

However, the Prime Minister announced that weddings and wakes can go ahead with more than 30 people from June 21 providing social distancing is observed.

Pilot events such as Euro 2020 and some theatrical performances will be allowed larger crowds than under the restrictions currently in place elsewhere as part of the research programme.

This had earlier been signaled in the day by government ministers.

Health minister Edward Argar told Sky News: ‘I’m not going to pre-empt what the Prime Minister will say later, but I know that weddings and people in that particular situation will be very much in his mind at the moment, it’s one of the things he has been looking at.’

Follow our live blog for all the latest news and reaction throughout the day.